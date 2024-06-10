7 blockbuster drugs that could get cheaper soon

Nothing cuts a drug’s price like competition. A U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) report found that a drug’s wholesale price drops an average of 39% after one single generic drug competitor enters the market. With four generic competitors, a drug’s price plummets 79%. These cuts result in billions of dollars in savings for American consumers.



But before generic versions of a drug can enter the market, a drug manufacturer’s patent must first expire.

Here are some of the world’s best-selling drugs whose patents are expiring by 2030.