Duluth Holdings: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Mount Horeb, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The clothing and tools supplier posted revenue of $139.1 million in the period.

Duluth Holdings expects a full-year loss of 15 cents to 8 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $645 million to $660 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLTH

