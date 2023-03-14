Earth observation: Taking the long view

Space business is often associated with rockets, space tourism, and attention-seeking billionaires. But the most impactful industry to launch into space in the past decade doesn’t have much to do with any of the above. Their focus is observing Earth, via the many satellites that we use to monitor what is happening on our planet. From weather patterns to human rights violations to chlorophyll production, there is a lot about the world we can learn by looking in from the outside. Read the full transcript here. (Presented by EY)



Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher



Featuring

Annalisa Merelli is the host of season 4 of the Quartz Obsession podcast, and a senior reporter covering the intersection of inequality and healthcare. She is obsessed with romantic comedies, interspecies friendships, and having strong opinions about the way you make Italian food.

Tim Fernholz is a senior reporter at Quartz. He is obsessed with the lunar economy, rhum agricole, and the California German aesthetic.

Show notes

The US shot down three more flying objects in the last three days

Quartz’s Space Business newsletter, by Tim Fernholz, delivered weekly

Rocket Billionaires: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and the New Space Race by Tim Fernholz

Advertisement

CubeSats in a nutshell via the Canadian Space Agency

Maxar Technologies

Planet

NASA Surface Water and Ocean Technology (SWOT) satellite

Carbon Mapper satellite

This episode uses the following sounds from freesound.org:

2020-03-30 XD250 Bass by Doctor_Dreamchip

Cartoon Pop (Distorted) by unfa

Slow Ramp Up by BennettFilmTeacher

Data Transfer by Nakhas

satellite by studiomandragore

And clips from these sources:

NBC News

NewsNation

CNN

CBS News