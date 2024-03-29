What stores are open and closed on Easter Sunday?

Easter is approaching this Sunday and consumers may need to pivot to make good on their Easter Bunny promises. Easter falls on Sunday, March 31 this year. The occasion is often marked by egg painting and chocolate bunnies.

The Christian holiday fluctuates each year between March 22 and April 25. It is determined by a lunar-based calendar calculation.

Below is a list of major U.S. retail chains expected to be mostly open or closed on Easter Sunday, based on their corporate websites. Details may vary based on local locations, so be sure to confirm that an individual store is open or closed before making a trip — or deciding not to.

What stores will be open on Easter Sunday?

Ace Hardware: Independently owned, hours can vary by location.

Independently owned, hours can vary by location. Albertsons: Open during regular hours.

Open during regular hours. Big Lots: Open during regular hours.

Open during regular hours. BJ’s Wholesale Club: Most stores will be open but can vary by location.

Most stores will be open but can vary by location. CVS Pharmacy: Open but hours can vary by location.

Open but hours can vary by location. Food Lion: Open during regular hours.

Open during regular hours. H&M: Some stores will be closed but the majority will be open, hours can vary by location.

Some stores will be closed but the majority will be open, hours can vary by location. Home Depot: Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ikea: Open during regular hours.

Open during regular hours. Kroger: Open, but hours can vary by location.

Open, but hours can vary by location. Nordstrom: Open, but hours vary by location.

Open, but hours vary by location. PetCo: Open, but hours can vary by location.

Open, but hours can vary by location. PetSmart: Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Safeway: Open, but hours can vary by location.

Open, but hours can vary by location. ShopRite: Open, but hours can vary by location.

Open, but hours can vary by location. Stop and Shop: Open, but hours can vary by location.

Open, but hours can vary by location. Sprouts Farmers Market: Open, but hours can vary by location.

Open, but hours can vary by location. Tractor Supply Company: Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Trader Joe’s: Open until 5 p.m. Trader Joe’s in Portland, Maine will be closed.

Open until 5 p.m. Trader Joe’s in Portland, Maine will be closed. Tops Friendly Markets: Open during regular hours.

Open during regular hours. The Fresh Market: Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walmart: Open during regular hours.

Open during regular hours. Walgreens: Open but hours can vary by location.

Open but hours can vary by location. Wegmans: Open during regular hours.

Open during regular hours. WinCo Foods: Open during regular hours.

Open during regular hours. Whole Foods: Open, but hours can vary by location.

What stores will be closed on Easter Sunday?