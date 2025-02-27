Nvidia, Salesforce, Snowflakes, Warner Bros. Discovery, eBay: Stocks to watch today

U.S. stocks showed mixed results shortly after the market opened on Thursday morning, following President Donald Trump’s announcement that the tariffs on Canada and Mexico would proceed as planned on March 4.

In the morning, the S&P 500 shed 0.09%, while the Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.6%. Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%.

Additionally, initial jobless claims surged more than expected last week, according to the Labor Department. For the week ending Feb. 22, claims rose by 22,000 to a seasonally adjusted 242,000, exceeding the forecast of 225,000, according to the Labor Department.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released its second estimate for fourth-quarter GDP in 2024, reporting an annualized growth rate of 2.3%. This marks a slowdown from the 3.1% expansion recorded in the previous quarter, highlighting a moderation in economic momentum.

Both the data show the potential signs of weakness in the economy.

Here are stocks to watch today:

eBay

EBay’s shares (EBAY-8.69% ) declined in the morning trading as the online marketplace reported strong fourth-quarter results but fell short of its current-quarter revenue guidance fell short of expectations.

Nvidia

Nvidia (NVDA-0.95% ) rose Thursday morning as the chip giant surpassed fourth-quarter estimates with robust guidance, highlighting sustained demand fueled by the artificial intelligence boom.

Salesforce

Salesforce (CRM-4.26% ) shares declined after the customer relationship management software giant reported weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday and issued a forecast that missed analysts’ expectations.

Snowflake

Shares of Snowflake (SNOW+8.17% ) jumped in the morning as the cloud and artificial intelligence company posted strong revenue and guidance in its latest earnings report.

Warner Bros. Discovery

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD+8.71% ) rose in the morning despite weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results, as the global media and entertainment company provided a strong outlook for the year. The company added 6.4 million global streaming subscribers in the fourth quarter, bringing its total to 116.9 million.