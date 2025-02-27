America's economy is flashing warning signs of a slowdown

The U.S. economy is beginning to show signs of a slowdown — and the situation is further complicated by President Trump’s back-to-back tariffs, which are increasing pressure on an already strained economy burdened by high inflation and interest rates.

On Thursday, three key economic reports were released, all pointing to a softening economic landscape, reinforcing concerns that more challenging times are ahead.

GDP data

The revised fourth-quarter GDP data, released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, has confirmed earlier projections, reflecting a deceleration in economic activity.

The second estimate for fourth-quarter GDP growth in 2024 shows an annualized rate of 2.3%, a slowdown from the 3.1% expansion recorded in the third quarter. This decline underscores a moderation in economic momentum, suggesting that the pace of growth has cooled as the economy faces ongoing challenges.

Labor market

Additionally, initial jobless claims, a key indicator of the number of individuals filing for unemployment benefits for the first time, spiked more than anticipated last week, according to the U.S. Labor Department. For the week ending February 22, claims increased by 22,000, reaching a seasonally adjusted total of 242,000. This figure surpassed analysts’ expectations, which had predicted a rise to 225,000.

The data suggests a potential softening in the labor market and sets the stage for a broader set of employment figures to be released in the latter half of next week. These upcoming reports will offer a more detailed perspective on the labor market’s overall health. The data will play a critical role in determining whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year and, if so, how many times.

Home sales

Soaring mortgage rates and steep home prices are taking a heavy toll on the housing market. Pending home sales — measured by signed contracts for existing homes — tumbled 4.6% from December, reaching their lowest level since the National Association of Realtors began tracking the data in 2001. Year over year sales fell 5.2% from January 2024.

This downturn signals a broader slowdown in the housing sector, which is a key driver of the U.S. economy. High mortgage rates, which have been rising in response to efforts by the Federal Reserve to curb inflation, are making homeownership increasingly unaffordable for many potential buyers.

With Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum, home prices are poised to elevate further, creating a challenging environment for those looking to enter the market or trade up.