How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Here's where to buy solar eclipse glasses

About
Lifestyle

Here's where to buy solar eclipse glasses

Protect your eyes with offerings from Warby Parker, Nocs Provisions, and more

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Oklahoma State Cowboys fans watch the solar eclipse through a welding helmet before a game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Boone Pickens Stadium on October 14, 2023.
Oklahoma State Cowboys fans watch the solar eclipse through a welding helmet before a game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Boone Pickens Stadium on October 14, 2023.
Photo: Brian Bahr (Getty Images)

A total solar eclipse is coming to North America on April 8. The so-called “path of totality,” along which the moon will completely blot out light from the sun, will stretch from central Texas to Maine. Some people think the event will give us signs that the end of the world is near, though that’s far from certain. (In 1831, the enslaved Virginian Nat Turner did take a total solar eclipse as a sign that he should “commence the great work” of violently overthrowing the institution of slavery.) Scientists think it’s far more likely that distracted drivers will get into car crashes. If you’re planning on watching the eclipse in-person instead of through a livestream, do not look directly into the sun with your naked eyes. Instead, use some eclipse glasses (that are designed to filter light much, much more strongly than regular sunglasses) to protect your eyes. Here are a few pairs we found online.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Warby Parker

Warby Parker

Warby Parker eclipse glasses
Warby Parker eclipse glasses
Illustration: Warby Parker

Cost: Free

Warby Parker is giving away solar eclipse glasses in its stores while supplies last. They’re blue and have some cute designs on the side.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

The Planetary Society

The Planetary Society

The Planetary Society's eclipse glasses
The Planetary Society’s eclipse glasses
Illustration: The Planetary Society

Cost: $6.50 per pair

The Planetary Society, an outfit founded by Carl Sagan, Louis Friedman, and Bruce Murray in 1980 to advance the study of space, is selling a pair of eclipse glasses in its gift shop that features Bill Nye’s face and a fun space motif.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

B&H Photo

B&H Photo

B&H Photo eclipse glasses
B&H Photo eclipse glasses
Photo: B&H Photo

Cost: $1.49

B&H Photo, the film developer and photography gear store, is selling a pair of eclipse glasses that are largely black but feature a blazing sun rimming the right eyeframe.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Nocs Provisions

Nocs Provisions

The Nocs Provisions eclipse lens
The Nocs Provisions eclipse lens
Photo: Nocs Provisions

Cost: $35

If putting a pair of eclipse glasses on your face and going about your sun-viewing business is too passive an experience for you, Nocs Provisions is selling a special lens you can affix to its monoculars ($75, not included) and hold up to your eye with your hands.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

NASA

NASA

A pinhole lightbox
A pinhole lightbox
Illustration: NASA

Cost: Depends

If you don’t want to buy eclipse glasses or even put your eye in the same direction as the sun, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration has produced instructions for creating a pinhole light box with cardboard, paper, and aluminum foil that you can use to view the eclipse while facing the other direction from it.

Advertisement