Here's where to buy solar eclipse glasses

A total solar eclipse is coming to North America on April 8. The so-called “path of totality,” along which the moon will completely blot out light from the sun, will stretch from central Texas to Maine. Some people think the event will give us signs that the end of the world is near, though that’s far from certain. (In 1831, the enslaved Virginian Nat Turner did take a total solar eclipse as a sign that he should “commence the great work” of violently overthrowing the institution of slavery.) Scientists think it’s far more likely that distracted drivers will get into car crashes. If you’re planning on watching the eclipse in-person instead of through a livestream, do not look directly into the sun with your naked eyes. Instead, use some eclipse glasses (that are designed to filter light much, much more strongly than regular sunglasses) to protect your eyes. Here are a few pairs we found online.
Warby Parker
Cost: Free
Warby Parker is giving away solar eclipse glasses in its stores while supplies last. They’re blue and have some cute designs on the side.
The Planetary Society
Cost: $6.50 per pair
The Planetary Society, an outfit founded by Carl Sagan, Louis Friedman, and Bruce Murray in 1980 to advance the study of space, is selling a pair of eclipse glasses in its gift shop that features Bill Nye’s face and a fun space motif.
B&H Photo
Cost: $1.49
B&H Photo, the film developer and photography gear store, is selling a pair of eclipse glasses that are largely black but feature a blazing sun rimming the right eyeframe.
Nocs Provisions
Cost: $35
If putting a pair of eclipse glasses on your face and going about your sun-viewing business is too passive an experience for you, Nocs Provisions is selling a special lens you can affix to its monoculars ($75, not included) and hold up to your eye with your hands.
NASA
Cost: Depends
If you don’t want to buy eclipse glasses or even put your eye in the same direction as the sun, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration has produced instructions for creating a pinhole light box with cardboard, paper, and aluminum foil that you can use to view the eclipse while facing the other direction from it.