Egg prices have finally gone down, the effects have yet to hatch

Egg prices have dropped sharply, but consumers won’t see relief at the checkout counter just yet.

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

That’s partly because eggs have a typical four-week shelf life, meaning prices at grocery stores will not reflect the decrease until late March. The timing of these price drops will also vary depending on where customers live and how retailers respond to local demand and competition, according to David Anderson, a professor of economics at Centre College.

Advertisement

“In high-income areas, there may be more tolerance for extended high prices, but in price-sensitive areas, consumers are already turning to cheaper options,” Anderson said. Retailers may be motivated to lower prices to avoid losing customers to those substitutes.

Advertisement

The price drop is due to a combination of factors, including fewer bird flu outbreaks, weaker demand, and an increase in egg supply. The Agriculture Department (USDA) reported no major avian flu outbreaks in March, helping to stabilize the market. The virus had previously led to the culling of about 20 million egg-laying hens, which tightened supply and drove prices up. Since then, more than 166 million birds, including commercial poultry and aquatic species, have been infected, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). States like Illinois, Ohio, and Indiana have seen the highest number of outbreaks.

Advertisement

Despite the decrease in egg prices, grocery store costs have continued to rise overall, with a 10.4% increase in February, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). In Feb. 2024, the price of a dozen large, Grade A eggs was $2.96. By Feb. 2025, that price jumped to $5.89, marking an increase of 99% over the past year. The surge coincides with the broader rise in consumer prices, as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw a 3% year-over-year increase, including a 0.2% rise in February. The USDA predicts eggs prices will rise over 40% in 2025.

Anderson notes that areas with more competition between grocery stores may see faster price cuts, while regions with fewer options could take longer to adjust, due to differences in supply chain health and consumer behavior. Prices may stay elevated, with some stores using the bird flu outbreak as justification, particularly as Easter approaches and demand spikes.

Advertisement

After the holiday, however, Anderson expects retailers to pass along more of the savings from the drop in egg prices – unless there are further supply issues.

While egg prices are moving in the right direction, shoppers may still need to wait a bit longer before seeing real relief at the register.