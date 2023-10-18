Make business better.™️
Elevance Health: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.29 billion.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $5.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $8.99 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 18 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.45 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $42.85 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $42.48 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seventeen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.53 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ELV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ELV