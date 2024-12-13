RFK Jr. on Ozempic, Eli Lilly's next test, and Elon Musk gets on the bandwagon: Pharma news roundup

Eli Lilly, the pharma giant behind the popular weight-loss drug Zepbound, said it plans to test obesity medications as a treatment for alcohol and drug addiction next year. Elon Musk, the co-head of President-elect Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)—a proposed advisory commission, reiterated his support for expanding access to GLP-1 weight-loss medications like Ozempic. And the digital health company Noom announced Thursday that it is expanding its weight-loss drug offerings to include pills, starting with metformin.

Check out those stories and more pharmaceutical news highlights from this week.