DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Business News

RFK Jr. on Ozempic, Eli Lilly's next test, and Elon Musk gets on the bandwagon: Pharma news roundup

Plus, Amazon and Walgreens try to rethink the pharmacy

By
Bruce Gil
Image for article titled RFK Jr. on Ozempic, Eli Lilly&#39;s next test, and Elon Musk gets on the bandwagon: Pharma news roundup
Graphic: Images: Bloomberg / Contributor, David Dee Delgado / Contributor, Grace Cary, Amazon

Eli Lilly, the pharma giant behind the popular weight-loss drug Zepbound, said it plans to test obesity medications as a treatment for alcohol and drug addiction next year. Elon Musk, the co-head of President-elect Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)—a proposed advisory commission, reiterated his support for expanding access to GLP-1 weight-loss medications like Ozempic. And the digital health company Noom announced Thursday that it is expanding its weight-loss drug offerings to include pills, starting with metformin.

Check out those stories and more pharmaceutical news highlights from this week.

A major food company is adding GLP-1 badges to some products

Conagra Healthy Choice brand frozen meals arranged at a store in San Francisco, California, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.
Conagra Healthy Choice brand frozen meals arranged at a store in San Francisco, California, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.
Image: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

Conagra Brands (CAG), which makes products under names such as Boom Chicka Pop, Hunt’s, and Marie Callender’s, announced today that it will add a “GLP-1 friendly” label to 26 select items in its Healthy Choice frozen food line.

RFK Jr. weighs in on Ozempic and similar drugs

US Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. departs the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 12, 2024 in New York City. US President-elect Donald Trump rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday morning.
US Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. departs the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 12, 2024 in New York City. US President-elect Donald Trump rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday morning.
Image: David Dee Delgado / Contributor (Getty Images)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has shed more light on his views on popular weight-loss treatments. Kennedy, who is not a doctor, told CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday that while GLP-1 medications have their place in treatment, lifestyle changes should remain the primary approach for weight loss. This marks a more nuanced stance from the nominee, who has previously been critical of pharmaceutical solutions to obesity.

Noom starts selling a weight-loss pill

Close-up of woman holding pills.
Close-up of woman holding pills.
Image: Grace Cary (Getty Images)

The digital health company Noom announced Thursday that it is expanding its weight-loss drug offerings to include pills, starting with metformin. Starting this week the company is now offering a low-cost generic version of metformin starting at $29. This oral treatment has been used to treat type 2 diabetes for half a century and is often prescribed off-label to support weight loss by helping reduce appetite and blood sugar, and improve insulin sensitivity.

Amazon and Walgreens try to rethink the pharmacy

Woman looking at Amazon mobile app and prescription drug bottle.
Woman looking at Amazon mobile app and prescription drug bottle.
Image: Amazon

Most pharmacies have seen little innovation over the years. But recently, and partly driven by the pandemic, companies such as Amazon (AMZN) and Walgreens (WBA) have been working to update the pharmacy experience, making it more digital and expanding the range of services they provide.

Elon Musk joins the GLP-1 bandwagon 

Elon Musk listens as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump addresses a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Elon Musk listens as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump addresses a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Image: Andrew Harnik / Staff (Getty Images)

Elon Musk, the richest person alive and the co-head of President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is doubling down on his support for expanding access to affordable GLP-1 weight-loss medications like Ozempic.

Eli Lilly is going to test obesity drugs as a treatment for addiction

An Eli Lilly &amp; Co. Zepbound injection pen arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Thursday, March 28, 2024.
An Eli Lilly & Co. Zepbound injection pen arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Thursday, March 28, 2024.
Image: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

Eli Lilly, the pharma giant that produces the popular weight-loss drug Zepbound, said it plans to test obesity medications as a treatment for alcohol and drug addiction starting next year. The news comes as the body of evidence suggesting that Zepbound and other GLP-1 weight-loss medications could help people with substance-use disorders continues to grow.

Eli Lilly is partnering with Ro to sell Zepbound 

Medical bottles and syringe are seen with Eli Lilly and Company logo displayed on a screen in the background in this illustration photo.
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Eli Lilly (LLY) has announced it will make lower-priced, single-dose vials of its popular weight-loss treatment Zepbound available on telehealth platform Ro. Starting this week, consumers can get an online diagnosis, prescription services, and Zepbound vials delivered to straight their homes — all via Ro.

