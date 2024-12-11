Elon Musk is on the weight loss drug bandwagon

Elon Musk, the richest person alive and the co-head of President-elect Donald Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is doubling down on his support for expanding access to affordable GLP-1 weight-loss medications like Ozempic.

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

“Nothing would do more to improve the health, lifespan and quality of life for Americans than making GLP inhibitors super low cost to the public. Nothing else is even close,” Musk wrote Wednesday morning in a post on X, the social media site he owns.

Advertisement

GLP-1 medications are a class of drugs made popular by Novo Nordisk’s diabetes treatment, Ozempic. These drugs mimic a hormone that regulates appetite and blood sugar and have become highly sought after as treatments for obesity and Type 2 diabetes. Recent studies and clinical trials have been finding that these drugs also have health benefits beyond weight loss.

Advertisement

Popular brands on the market also include Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s (LLY+0.90% ) Zepbound. Soaring demand for these treatments has turned Novo Nordisk (NVO+1.51% ) and Eli Lilly into the largest pharma companies in the world.

Advertisement

This isn’t Musk’s first time expressing his support for the use of these popular treatments. In 2022, he posted on X that he had used Wegovy.

Recently, he agreed with Sen. Bernie Sanders’s efforts to bring down the costs of expensive GLP-1 drugs.

Advertisement

“Solving obesity greatly reduces risk of other diseases, especially diabetes, and improves quality of life. We do need to find a way to make appetite inhibitors available to anyone who wants them,” Musk wrote in a post in September.

Advertisement

The remarks were made in response to a post about Sen. Sanders claiming that generic drug companies have said they can sell cheaper versions of these medications for less than $100 a month.

In the U.S., the list price — a drug’s price without health insurance — for Ozempic is $968.52 for a month’s supply. The list price of Wegovy in the U.S. is $1,349.02. The cost of these popular medications is already much cheaper in other countries. For example, Ozempic is just $59 in Germany, and Wegovy is only $92 in the U.K.

Advertisement

“I don’t agree with Bernie about many things, but I do on this,” Musk wrote.

Sen. Sanders grilled Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen in September during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) regarding what the company charges in the U.S. for its blockbuster drugs.