Danish pharma giant Novo Nordisk launched its game-changing diabetes medication Ozempic in 2017. The weekly injection helps people with type-2 diabetes regulate their blood sugar levels. However, it has become widely known and coveted for is weight loss side effects. Booming demand for Ozempic has transformed Novo Nordisk into one of the most valuable companies in the world. In 2023, Ozempic sales reached nearly $14 billion.

Here is a summary of key events in the rise of Ozempic.