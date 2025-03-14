An Ozempic successor falls short, Eli Lilly's GLP-1 pill, and senators grill RFK: Pharma news roundup

An Eli Lilly exec said the company’s experimental weight-loss pill could make GLP-1 treatments more accessible worldwide, as it would be easier to manufacture and distribute globally. Three U.S. senators have demanded, in a letter, that Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. share details about several private dinners he attended with Donald Trump and healthcare executives at Mar-a-Lago. Novo Nordisk released clinical trial results on Monday for its potential Ozempic successor, but for the second time, it fell short of analysts’ expectations, disappointing Wall Street.

Check out those stories and more pharmaceutical news highlights from this week.