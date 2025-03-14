Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
An Ozempic successor falls short, Eli Lilly's GLP-1 pill, and senators grill RFK: Pharma news roundup

Pharma

An Ozempic successor falls short, Eli Lilly's GLP-1 pill, and senators grill RFK: Pharma news roundup

Plus, Eli Lilly's CEO got a pay raise, and Viking Therapeutics gets closer to bringing its Ozempic competitor to market

By
Bruce Gil
Image for article titled An Ozempic successor falls short, Eli Lilly&#39;s GLP-1 pill, and senators grill RFK: Pharma news roundup
Graphic: Images: Hims & Hers, Andrew Harnik, Spencer Platt / Staff, Stephen Maturen / Stringer

An Eli Lilly exec said the company’s experimental weight-loss pill could make GLP-1 treatments more accessible worldwide, as it would be easier to manufacture and distribute globally. Three U.S. senators have demanded, in a letter, that Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. share details about several private dinners he attended with Donald Trump and healthcare executives at Mar-a-Lago. Novo Nordisk released clinical trial results on Monday for its potential Ozempic successor, but for the second time, it fell short of analysts’ expectations, disappointing Wall Street.

Check out those stories and more pharmaceutical news highlights from this week.

Hims & Hers, Zealand, and Roche fall: Why weight loss drug stocks are down today

Hims &amp; Hers will start selling generic liraglutide later this year.
Hims & Hers will start selling generic liraglutide later this year.
Image: Hims & Hers (Getty Images)

Several weight loss drug stocks are sliding today as pharmaceutical companies battle for dominance in the booming GLP-1 market — which is projected to hit $105 billion by 2030, according to Morgan Stanley (MS) analysts. Shares of Zealand Pharma and Roche (RHHBY) fell 11% and 2%, respectively, on Thursday morning — just a day after popping on news of their collaboration to develop new weight-loss treatments. Hims & Hers (HIMS), the telehealth company catering to millennials, saw its stock drop nearly 5% Thursday morning. The company jumped into the GLP-1 market last May, offering compounded semaglutide — an off-brand version of Ozempic.

Read More

Lawmakers demand answers from RFK Jr. over Trump dinners with pharma execs

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Feb. 26
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Feb. 26
Image: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

Three U.S. senators are urging Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to disclose details about several private dinners he attended with Donald Trump and healthcare executives at Mar-a-Lago. “It is unclear why you attended private dinners with Big Pharma executives at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club following your promises to ‘clean up corruption’ and ‘stop the revolving door between industry and government,’” Elizabeth Warren, Ron Wyden, and Bernie Sanders wrote in a letter to Kennedy dated March 10.

Read More

Viking Therapeutics closer to bringing its Ozempic competitor to market

In a photo illustration, prescription drugs are seen next to a pill bottle on July 23, 2024 in New York City.
In a photo illustration, prescription drugs are seen next to a pill bottle on July 23, 2024 in New York City.
Image: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), the developer of a promising experimental weight-loss drug, has announced a multi-year partnership with CordenPharma, a leading contract manufacturing firm. The deal covers the supply of both the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the finished products for Viking’s weight-loss drug, VK2735, which is being developed for the treatment of obesity. Under the agreement, Viking will make $150 million in prepayments between 2025 and 2028, with those payments credited against future orders.

Read More

The 10 biggest healthcare companies in America by revenue

A general view outside the United Healthcare corporate headquarters on December 4, 2024 in Minnetonka, Minnesota.
A general view outside the United Healthcare corporate headquarters on December 4, 2024 in Minnetonka, Minnesota.
Image: Stephen Maturen / Stringer (Getty Images)

Healthcare is big business in America — really big. The 10 largest healthcare companies generated a combined $2.4 trillion in revenue over the past year. These companies touch all aspects of our healthcare system, from how we get insurance to where we pick up prescription drugs. This ranking includes major insurers, pharmacy chains, and hospital operators. Some of them are household names like CVS (CVS) and Walgreens (WBA) others are less known.

Read More

Eli Lilly’s first weight loss pill could expand access to GLP-1s around the globe, executive says

A sign with the company logo sits on the headquarters campus of Eli Lilly and Company on March 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana
A sign with the company logo sits on the headquarters campus of Eli Lilly and Company on March 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana
Image: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)

Eli Lilly (LLY) believes its experimental weight-loss pill could make GLP-1 treatments more accessible worldwide. “We feel that a product like an oral, orforglipron, could serve a significant amount of patients globally,” Eli Lilly CFO Lucas Montarce said Monday at the Leerink (SIVB) 2025 Global Healthcare Conference. Montarce said their are many markets where patients prefer an oral option over an injection — like the current GLP-1s on the market. Pills are also cheaper and more simple to produce and distribute than injections, making them easier to scale globally.

Read More

Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks’ pay rose to almost $30 million in 2024

David Ricks, Chair and C.E.O. of Eli Lilly and Company, speaks during the New York Times annual DealBook summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 04, 2024 in New York City.
David Ricks, Chair and C.E.O. of Eli Lilly and Company, speaks during the New York Times annual DealBook summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 04, 2024 in New York City.
Image: Michael M. Santiago / Staff (Getty Images)

Eli Lilly (LLY) CEO David Ricks got a 10% raise in 2024, as a surge in demand for weigh-loss drugs has propelled the pharma giant into the most valuable pharmaceutical company in the world. Ricks’ total compensation for 2024 reached $29.2 million, according to the company’s latest proxy statement, up from $26.6 million in 2023. When he became CEO in 2017, Ricks’ annual compensation started at $15.8 million.

Read More

Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic successor disappointed Wall Street again

In this photo illustration, boxes of the diabetes drug Ozempic rest on a pharmacy counter on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
In this photo illustration, boxes of the diabetes drug Ozempic rest on a pharmacy counter on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)

Novo Nordisk (NVO) released clinical trial results for its potential Ozempic successor on Monday, disappointing Wall Street for the second time. The pharmaceutical giant, known for its blockbuster diabetes drug Ozempic, announced on Monday that patients taking its experimental diabetes and weight-loss drug, CagriSema, lost an average of 15.7% of their body weight after 68 weeks in a phase 3 clinical trial. This is the second trial of the drug that failed to meet trial the company and analysts’ expectations of a 25% average weight loss.

Read More

