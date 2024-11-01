Eli Lilly's Zepbound sales, Pfizer wants in on weight loss drugs, AbbVie's big deal: Pharma news round up

Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks told investors this week that the sale of cheaper, knockoff versions of the company’s blockbuster weight loss drug Zepbound was not dragging down sales. Pfizer sales rose 31% to $17.7 billion in the third quarter of 2024, driven by a surge in demand for the pharma giant’s COVID-19 medications. AbbVie announced Monday that it is buying Aliada Therapeutics, along with its lead drug candidate ALIA-1758 — an experimental antibody being tested for treating Alzheimer’s disease, for $1.4 billion.

