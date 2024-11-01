What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Eli Lilly's Zepbound sales, Pfizer wants in on weight loss drugs, AbbVie's big deal: Pharma news round up

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Pharma

Eli Lilly's Zepbound sales, Pfizer wants in on weight loss drugs, AbbVie's big deal: Pharma news round up

Plus, knockoff weight loss drugs are having a moment — but Eli Lilly isn’t worried

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Eli Lilly&#39;s Zepbound sales, Pfizer wants in on weight loss drugs, AbbVie&#39;s big deal: Pharma news round up
Graphic: Images: Spencer Platt / Staff, Scott Olson / Staff, SOPA Images / Contributor, Dia Dipasupil / Staff

Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks told investors this week that the sale of cheaper, knockoff versions of the company’s blockbuster weight loss drug Zepbound was not dragging down sales. Pfizer sales rose 31% to $17.7 billion in the third quarter of 2024, driven by a surge in demand for the pharma giant’s COVID-19 medications. AbbVie announced Monday that it is buying Aliada Therapeutics, along with its lead drug candidate ALIA-1758 — an experimental antibody being tested for treating Alzheimer’s disease, for $1.4 billion.

Advertisement

Check out those stories and more pharmaceutical news highlights from this week.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 7

Knockoff weight loss drugs are having a moment. Eli Lilly isn’t worried

Knockoff weight loss drugs are having a moment. Eli Lilly isn’t worried

CEO of Eli Lilly and Company David Ricks speaks at the Economic Club of New York on March 12, 2024 in New York City.
CEO of Eli Lilly and Company David Ricks speaks at the Economic Club of New York on March 12, 2024 in New York City.
Image: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)

Eli Lilly (LLY) CEO David Ricks said the sale of cheaper, off-brand versions of the company’s blockbuster weight loss drug isn’t having a “financial impact” on the pharma giant.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 7

Eli Lilly isn’t selling as much Zepbound as expected — and the stock is sinking

Eli Lilly isn’t selling as much Zepbound as expected — and the stock is sinking

A sign with the company logo sits on the headquarters campus of Eli Lilly and Company on March 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
A sign with the company logo sits on the headquarters campus of Eli Lilly and Company on March 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Image: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)

Sales of Eli Lilly’s (LLY) blockbuster weight loss drug Zepbound are still booming, but just not at the level Wall Street was anticipating.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 7

Pfizer is racing to get in on the weight loss drug boom

Pfizer is racing to get in on the weight loss drug boom

In this photo illustration, a stack of pills is displayed on a screen with the Pfizer logo in the background.
In this photo illustration, a stack of pills is displayed on a screen with the Pfizer logo in the background.
Image: SOPA Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

Pfizer (PFE) offered up some more details on its weight loss drug pipeline on Tuesday during a call with investors after it posted its third-quarter earnings report. It joins several other pharmaceutical companies working to introduce their own incretin weight loss meds, first popularized by Ozempic, in an effort to disrupt the weight loss duopoly currently held by Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 7

Pfizer is getting another COVID-19 sales boost

Pfizer is getting another COVID-19 sales boost

Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO, Pfizer speaks onstage during The Wall Street Journal’s 2024 The Future Of Everything Festival at Spring Studios on May 22, 2024 in New York City.
Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO, Pfizer speaks onstage during The Wall Street Journal’s 2024 The Future Of Everything Festival at Spring Studios on May 22, 2024 in New York City.
Image: Dia Dipasupil / Staff (Getty Images)

Pfizer (PFE) reported its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, beating Wall Street expectations and raising its full-year guidance thanks to a surge in demand for the pharma giant’s COVID-19 medications.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 7

AbbVie is buying an Alzheimer’s drug for more than $1 billion

AbbVie is buying an Alzheimer’s drug for more than $1 billion

Close-up of logo for pharmaceutical company Abbvie, April 13, 2019.
Close-up of logo for pharmaceutical company Abbvie, April 13, 2019.
Image: Smith Collection/Gado / Contributor (Getty Images)

AbbVie (ABBV) announced Monday that it is buying Aliada Therapeutics for $1.4 billion. The deal includes Aliada’s lead drug candidate ALIA-1758, an experimental antibody being tested for treating Alzheimer’s disease.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

7 / 7