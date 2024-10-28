Pharma

AbbVie is buying an Alzheimer's drug for more than $1 billion

The pharma company announced it is acquiring Aliada Therapeutics

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Close-up of logo for pharmaceutical company Abbvie, April 13, 2019.
Close-up of logo for pharmaceutical company Abbvie, April 13, 2019.
Image: Smith Collection/Gado / Contributor (Getty Images)
In This Story
ABBV-0.02%LLY+2.05%BIIB+1.07%NVO+1.54%

AbbVie (ABBV-0.02%) announced Monday that it is buying Aliada Therapeutics for $1.4 billion. The deal includes Aliada’s lead drug candidate ALIA-1758, an experimental antibody being tested for treating Alzheimer’s disease.

Suggested Reading

Bill Gates blasts Elon Musk, Trump tariff threats, and RFK Jr. on drug prices: Politics news roundup
All the ways Trump has threatened tariffs, from Canada to Russia
The 10 happiest cities in America
What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Bill Gates blasts Elon Musk, Trump tariff threats, and RFK Jr. on drug prices: Politics news roundup
All the ways Trump has threatened tariffs, from Canada to Russia
The 10 happiest cities in America
What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The pharma giant said the move is part of its strategy to strengthen its neuroscience pipeline. Earlier this year, AbbVie halted development on its own Alzheimer’s treatment as a standalone therapy.

Advertisement

Related Content

Biden and Sanders want Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly to cut Ozempic and other weight loss drug prices
Bernie Sanders will grill Novo Nordisk's CEO over Ozempic and Wegovy prices

Related Content

Biden and Sanders want Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly to cut Ozempic and other weight loss drug prices
Bernie Sanders will grill Novo Nordisk's CEO over Ozempic and Wegovy prices

“Neuroscience is one of our key growth areas and we are committed to driving innovation in this field to address critical unmet needs for patients living with seriously debilitating neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease,” said AbbVie chief scientific officer Roopal Thakkar in a press release.

Advertisement

ALIA-1758 targets amyloid beta, a brain protein believed to be a cause of Alzheimer’s. The drug will also use make use of Aliada’s drug delivery technology, which helps move molecules across the blood-brain barrier for better efficacy.

Advertisement

“Many promising CNS-targeted [central nervous system] therapies fail to reach late-stage trials due to their inability to cross the blood-brain barrier,” Aliada chief medical officer Michael Ryan said in the release. “Our MODEL platform addresses this challenge directly, efficiently delivering targeted drugs and potentially transforming how we treat neurological diseases.”

The deal comes as the other pharma companies are working on their own new Alzheimer’s medications. Both Eli Lilly and Biogen have recently launched new Alzheimer’s drugs. Eli Lilly (LLY+2.05%) is also conducting a phase 3 clinical trial on another drug targeting amyloid beta.

Advertisement

Recent studies have also found that GLP-1 treatments, the class of diabetes and weight loss drugs that includes Novo Nordisk’s (NVO+1.54%) Ozempic and Wegovy, are linked to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s.

Novo Nordisk is currently conducting two clinical trials testing semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, to see if the drug has an effect on early Alzheimer’s disease.