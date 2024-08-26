How activist investor Elliott became the shark that transforms giants like Starbucks and Southwest

Elliott Investment Management is one of the largest activist funds in the world, building its reputation on aggressive and public tactics aimed at transforming firms.

The West Palm Beach, Florida-based hedge fund manages roughly $69.7 billion in assets and employs about 570 people as of June 30. The firm makes headlines for its sometimes brash approach and lofty ambitions to boost major companies whose stock and business performance have proven to be lackluster.

Read on to learn more about Elliott, from its start more than four decades ago, to its shark status and ongoing campaigns.