Elon Musk says he'll ban Apple products at his companies if ChatGPT is integrated into iPhones

Apple finally unveiled its generative artificial intelligence plans involving OpenAI and ChatGPT — and not everyone is happy.

“If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies,” Elon Musk wrote on X. “That is an unacceptable security violation.”

He added that “visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage.”

Musk continued to criticize Apple’s generative AI plans, writing: “It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy! Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river.”

At its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Apple announced a partnership with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT 4-o into the latest iPhone operating system, iOS 18, as well as iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. Apple also announced a collection of AI features called “Apple Intelligence,” which includes an AI Highlight tool for Safari that can summarize web content and highlight parts of internet pages, and “Math Notes” for the Calculator and Notes apps which uses AI to solve math problems. Siri also received an AI update that allows the virtual assistant to process personal information on iPhones to respond to requests, among other tasks.

Musk sued OpenAI and chief executive Sam Altman in February, alleging the company’s multi-year, multi-billion dollar partnership with Microsoft betrays its founding commitment to benefit humanity over generating profit. Musk cofounded OpenAI with Altman in 2015, but left in 2018 over a conflict of interest with the company’s development. His lawsuit against the company claims a breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, and unfair business practices. The billionaire asked that OpenAI be ordered to open its research and technology to the public. Musk also requested for Altman to give up his money from the alleged illegal conduct. OpenAI responded by releasing screenshots of emails from Musk during his time at the company showing that he supported it becoming a for-profit company.

Musk announced his own AI venture, xAI, last July, and open-sourced his ChatGPT competitor, Grok, in March.