Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, and the other billionaires who made bank in 2024

2024 was a major year for the world’s wealthiest Americans as the stock market continued to notch new highs. The S&P 500 hit more than 50 record highs over the past 12 months, with its first occurring as early as Jan. 19.

That’s meant major monetary wins for both investors and the people who control or have large stakes in some of the largest companies in the world, especially those in the broader tech industry.

Here are the billionaires who won the most in 2024. Spoiler alert: None of them gained less than $38 billion this year.