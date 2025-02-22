Elon Musk's DOGE overdrive, Trump bashes Boeing, and supersonic planes: Business news roundup

The Trump administration is planning to lay off at least 40% of the Federal Housing Administration’s (FHA) workers, according to a Bloomberg report.
The FHA is just the latest target of the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
The FHA provides mortgage insurance on loans for people who otherwise wouldn’t qualify for one because of low credit scores or insufficient income. The cuts could have ripple effects for homebuyers hoping to jump into an already soft real estate market, according to experts.
Five major U.S. airlines on Tuesday joined an industry group’s bid to overturn a federal rule that creates more stringent standards for how companies accommodate passengers with disabilities, including wheelchair users.
In the summer of 1985, wealthy travelers could breakfast in New York, lunch in London, and return home for dinner, whisked across the Atlantic at twice the speed of sound aboard the Concorde. Those glory days of supersonic travel — when the British Airways Concorde fleet carried Hollywood stars, business titans, and the merely prosperous between continents at Mach 2 — may be poised for a comeback, albeit in a very different aviation world.
Preventing HIV infections could soon be as simple as two shots a year.
Gilead (GILD) announced on Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its new drug application for a twice-yearly injectable drug designed to prevent HIV. If approved, lenacapavir would be the first long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a preventive treatment that lowers the risk of contracting HIV.
President Donald Trump has made no bones about his love of tariffs, repeatedly invoking them during the first month of his administration as a bargaining tactic to try and snag victories.
Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has started slashing big chunks of the agencies that regulate at least two of his companies, Tesla (TSLA) and Neuralink.
In recent years, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) has become a key focus for global corporations.
However, as societal and political pressures intensify under President Donald Trump, companies including Walmart, McDonald’s, and others are reevaluating their DEI strategies. While some, such as Costco, are holding firm, Google, Meta, and Zoom (ZM), for example, are scaling back. This presents both challenges and opportunities as Corporate America tries to adapt to evolving market and regulatory realities.