Elon Musk's DOGE overdrive, Trump bashes Boeing, and supersonic planes: Business news roundup

The Trump administration is planning to lay off at least 40% of the Federal Housing Administration’s (FHA) workers, according to a Bloomberg report.

The FHA is just the latest target of the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The FHA provides mortgage insurance on loans for people who otherwise wouldn’t qualify for one because of low credit scores or insufficient income. The cuts could have ripple effects for homebuyers hoping to jump into an already soft real estate market, according to experts.

