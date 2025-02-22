Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Elon Musk's DOGE overdrive, Trump bashes Boeing, and supersonic planes: Business news roundup

Business News

Elon Musk's DOGE overdrive, Trump bashes Boeing, and supersonic planes: Business news roundup

Plus, major airlines want to overturn a rule protecting disabled passengers

Image for article titled Elon Musk's DOGE overdrive, Trump bashes Boeing, and supersonic planes: Business news roundup
Photo: Bloomberg (Getty Images), Joe Raedle (Getty Images), Andrew Harnik (Getty Images), Joe Raedle (Getty Images)
Elon Musk’s DOGE sends a chill through the housing market

Image for article titled Elon Musk's DOGE overdrive, Trump bashes Boeing, and supersonic planes: Business news roundup
Photo: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

The Trump administration is planning to lay off at least 40% of the Federal Housing Administration’s (FHA) workers, according to a Bloomberg report.

The FHA is just the latest target of the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The FHA provides mortgage insurance on loans for people who otherwise wouldn’t qualify for one because of low credit scores or insufficient income. The cuts could have ripple effects for homebuyers hoping to jump into an already soft real estate market, according to experts.

Major airlines want to overturn a rule protecting disabled passengers

A passenger is helped to their American Airlines flight in concourse T at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on October 25, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
A passenger is helped to their American Airlines flight in concourse T at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on October 25, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Five major U.S. airlines on Tuesday joined an industry group’s bid to overturn a federal rule that creates more stringent standards for how companies accommodate passengers with disabilities, including wheelchair users.

Supersonic flight is back. But can it make money?

Image for article titled Elon Musk's DOGE overdrive, Trump bashes Boeing, and supersonic planes: Business news roundup
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

In the summer of 1985, wealthy travelers could breakfast in New York, lunch in London, and return home for dinner, whisked across the Atlantic at twice the speed of sound aboard the Concorde. Those glory days of supersonic travel — when the British Airways Concorde fleet carried Hollywood stars, business titans, and the merely prosperous between continents at Mach 2 — may be poised for a comeback, albeit in a very different aviation world.

A new HIV prevention drug could get FDA approval this year

A sign is posted in front of the Gilead Sciences headquarters on April 29, 2020 in Foster City, California.
A sign is posted in front of the Gilead Sciences headquarters on April 29, 2020 in Foster City, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

Preventing HIV infections could soon be as simple as two shots a year.

Gilead (GILD) announced on Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its new drug application for a twice-yearly injectable drug designed to prevent HIV. If approved, lenacapavir would be the first long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a preventive treatment that lowers the risk of contracting HIV.

Keeping track of Trump’s tariff threats: The countries, the products, and the deadlines

Image for article titled Elon Musk's DOGE overdrive, Trump bashes Boeing, and supersonic planes: Business news roundup
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has made no bones about his love of tariffs, repeatedly invoking them during the first month of his administration as a bargaining tactic to try and snag victories.

Trump bashes Boeing over Air Force One delays as Elon Musk tries to speed things up

President Donald Trump departs from Air Force One at Miami International Airport on February 19. Boeing's replacements for the aircraft are years behind schedule.
President Donald Trump departs from Air Force One at Miami International Airport on February 19. Boeing’s replacements for the aircraft are years behind schedule.
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump again expressed his frustration over Boeing’s (BA) failure to deliver replacements for Air Force One, which were expected to be handed over to the federal government last year.

Elon Musk’s DOGE is going after the agencies that regulate his companies

Elon Musk holds a chainsaw and a painting of himself as he leaves the stage after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on February 20, 2025.
Elon Musk holds a chainsaw and a painting of himself as he leaves the stage after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on February 20, 2025.
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has started slashing big chunks of the agencies that regulate at least two of his companies, Tesla (TSLA) and Neuralink.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is getting ready to take the International Space Station out of orbit

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 11.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 11.
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

Elon Musk says it’s about time for SpaceX to deorbit the International Space Station — “as soon as possible.”

“It has served its purpose. There is very little incremental utility,” the SpaceX CEO wrote on X, the social media platform he owns. “Let’s go to Mars.”

Hims & Hers is getting into the at-home blood testing business

The acquisition will unlock a new level of personalized healthcare and deliver integrated offerings across nutrition, lifestyle, supplements, and medication.
The acquisition will unlock a new level of personalized healthcare and deliver integrated offerings across nutrition, lifestyle, supplements, and medication.
Image: Hims & Hers/Business Wire

After having massive success with off-brand weight-loss drugs, the millennial-focused telehealth company Hims & Hers (HIMS) is now expanding its offerings to include at-home blood tests.

DEI’s undoing: How Walmart, McDonald’s, and more are adapting to Trump

Workers speak with customers about power outages outside a closed Costco in Foster City, California on Jan., 16, 2025.
Workers speak with customers about power outages outside a closed Costco in Foster City, California on Jan., 16, 2025.
Image: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu (Getty Images)

In recent years, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) has become a key focus for global corporations.

However, as societal and political pressures intensify under President Donald Trump, companies including Walmart, McDonald’s, and others are reevaluating their DEI strategies. While some, such as Costco, are holding firm, Google, Meta, and Zoom (ZM), for example, are scaling back. This presents both challenges and opportunities as Corporate America tries to adapt to evolving market and regulatory realities.

