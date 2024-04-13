Elon Musk's attack, Jamie Dimon's warnings, AstraZeneca CEO's big pay: Leadership news roundup

Elon Musk is continuing to push back against a Brazilian judge who launched an investigation into the billionaire owner of social media platform X.
In the latest development of the feud between Musk and Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, Musk warned in a post on X late Monday that he will do a “full data dump” regarding claims that the justice “put his finger on the scale” to get Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (commonly referred to as Lula) elected in 2022. But Musk said he will only do that once all X employees are in a “safe place or otherwise not in a position of responsibility.” Without providing further details, Musk said X employees in Brazil “have been told they will be arrested.”
3 / 10
Jamie Dimon says interest rates could hit 8% ‘or even more,’ and other highlights from his annual letter
Jamie Dimon has led JPMorgan Chase for almost two decades — making the 68-year-old one of the longest serving Wall Street CEOs today.
During his tenure at JPMorgan, Dimon has also become one of America’s most respected bankers and thought leaders, owing to a strong track record of safely steering the bank through a number of storms, from the global financial crisis of 2008 to the covid-19 pandemic to the geopolitical and economic turmoil of the last couple years.
A 108-page deposition of Elon Musk went public on Monday, as first reported on by HuffPost. The deposition occurred on March 28, where the billionaire discussed his strange alternate X accounts. One of the accounts filed in the case is @ermnmusk, according to HuffPost, which has long suspected to be a Musk burner where he roleplays as his toddler. The two-hour deposition is part of a lawsuit that alleges Musk falsely accused a 22-year-old Jewish man of participating in a Neo-Nazi brawl.
As a shadow hangs over hopes for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this year, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is warning people to expect the unexpected.
Elon Musk’s recent deposition, made public in a transcript published by HuffPost on Monday, revealed several interesting details about the owner of X. The deposition also included several heated exchanges between Musk, his lawyer, and the plaintiff. We read the whole 108-page transcript and pulled the best moments.
Mark Smucker, CEO of J.M. Smucker and great-great-grandson of the jam maker’s founder, wants to make it clear that the family business is not just for family.
8 / 10
AstraZeneca’s CEO makes double what Novo Nordisk’s chief is paid. He needs a raise, some investors say
AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot is already one of the highest paid pharmaceutical CEOs in Europe. Still, shareholders of the U.K.-based company can’t agree on whether he deserves a raise or not.
Elon Musk spent the weekend embroiled in a war of words with the government of Brazil, which has reportedly opened an investigation into the X owner’s refusal to police misinformation on the social media site. And while Musk insists the battle is all about “free speech,” that argument falls apart pretty quickly when you remember all the times the tech CEO has bowed to the will of authoritarian governments.