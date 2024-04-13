Elon Musk's attack, Jamie Dimon's warnings, AstraZeneca CEO's big pay: Leadership news roundup

Elon Musk is continuing to push back against a Brazilian judge who launched an investigation into the billionaire owner of social media platform X.



In the latest development of the feud between Musk and Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, Musk warned in a post on X late Monday that he will do a “full data dump” regarding claims that the justice “put his finger on the scale” to get Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (commonly referred to as Lula) elected in 2022. But Musk said he will only do that once all X employees are in a “safe place or otherwise not in a position of responsibility.” Without providing further details, Musk said X employees in Brazil “have been told they will be arrested.”

