One day in late January, Elon Musk was not the world’s richest person. LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault had once again surpassed the Tesla and SpaceX chief — though by the next day, the two had swapped spots again.

By all accounts, the two billionaires are still extremely rich. Still, we rounded up the world’s richest people to look at who’s made the biggest gains this year, who’s most likely to keep Musk on his toes — and who wears the best hats.