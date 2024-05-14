Business News

Elon Musk's Starlink will be used aboard all of Carnival's cruise ships

The cruise company said passengers will now have more reliable Wi-Fi anywhere in the world

By
Francisco Velasquez
AIDAmar.
AIDAmar.
Image: picture alliance (Getty Images)
Elon Musk’s ventures have spanned land and space. Now, he’s going to sea.

Carnival Corporations, the world’s largest cruise company, said in a statement on Tuesday that 100% of its ships across its global fleet now have internet via Starlink, the satellite arm of Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX.

The company has more than 90 ships across nine cruise lines that make stops in more than 800 ports around the world, it added.

Carnival Corp. said that guests and crew members will now have a more reliable Wi-Fi source that can be used to share content, scroll through social media, and work remotely “anywhere in the world.”

The added bandwidth will also boost each ship’s operational and communications capabilities, the company said, noting that ships will be able to share real-time data more quickly with other ships and shore members.

Josh Weinstein, Carnival Corp.’s chief executive, said that the company sees the technology as a “win-win-win,” in part because it “provides our guests with more flexibility to stay connected as they’d like on vacation,” while allowing “our crew to stay in touch with friends and loved ones,” and enhancing operational systems onboard.

Meanwhile, in an X post, Musk said of the partnership: “Cool.”