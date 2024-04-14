All the world leaders Elon Musk loves and hates

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is pretty vocal about his likes and dislikes — especially when it comes to government leaders.



The world’s second-richest person doesn’t shy away from rubbing elbows with, and showering praise upon, those who share his views on everything from artificial intelligence to birthrates — and from publicly blasting those who don’t see eye-to-eye with him.

This past week, Musk made headlines for his dispute with Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes over the judge’s request to block certain users on Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

And over the course of the next few weeks, the billionaire businessman is meeting with both Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Argentine President Javier Milei — the former being a partner for a potential new Tesla factory, and the latter an ideological ally.

Musk has become a mainstay on the global stage, working with world leaders to tackle a variety of issues. Here’s a list of some of his favorite, and least favorite, world leaders —that we know of.