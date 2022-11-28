This story was published on our Quartz Daily Brief newsletter, the concise, conversational rundown you need to start your day

Markets felt the impact of the protests in China. The anti-government demonstrations over the weekend have caused stocks to tumble and pushed oil prices to their lowest point so far this year.

US Black Friday sales welcomed shoppers back to the stores. Sales were up 12% compared to last year, with retailers recording an uptick in physical store purchases.

The US approved an expansion of Chevron’s Venezuela operations. The six-month permit marks a cautious reopening of the oil-rich country as its leadership holds talks with the opposition.

Frontier Airlines shut down its customer hotline. In yet another cost-cutting measure from the budget carrier, Frontier will fully handle communications via digital channels.

Barbados is negotiating slavery reparations with the descendent of a colonizer family. Richard Drax, a British Conservative lawmaker, inherited a 17th century sugar plantation that participated in and profited off slave labor.

Gaslighting encapsulated the spirit of 2022. The Merriam-Webster dictionary saw a 1740% increase in searches for the term year-on-year.

What to watch for

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to hit theaters in China on Dec. 16. After the blockbuster success of James Cameron’s 2009 film Avatar—the highest-grossing film of all time—Disney is hoping Chinese moviegoers can help it score a round two win at the box office. But another victory is not guaranteed.



Disney has cleared at least one hurdle, with Beijing giving Avatar 2 a greenlight while a spate of other films have been banned in recent years. But now a surge in daily covid cases, which have reached a record high of nearly 40,000, could be a major stumbling block. China has recently dropped to the second-largest theatrical market in the world, behind North America, due to pandemic lockdowns. Box office earnings have also taken a dive, falling from nearly $9 billion in 2019 to just $831 million so far this year.



Disney will still need the Chinese market to meet or surpass Avatar’s previous record, but covid restrictions could mean The Way of Water is more likely to sink than make a splash.

US taxpayers’ gift to Amazon

Amazon has received over $5 billion in US-based subsidies—about a sixth of the $30 billion in estimated tax breaks and incentives US entities use to attract business.



Image copyright: Amanda Shendruk

Thirty-eight states have doled out breaks for the corporation, with Virginia leading the pack at $824 million. Just over half of Amazon’s US subsidies—or $2.7 billion—were for distribution centers, while 31% were for offices, and 11% went toward data centers.



The data comes from Good Jobs First, a nonprofit that tracks agreements between Amazon and state and local governments, as part of the Make Amazon Pay campaign. The movement aims to draw attention to the company’s poor record on worker’s rights, climate change, and tax avoidance.



The US is not alone in offering Amazon significant tax breaks and incentives. But global data is also hard to find. So far, Good Jobs First has counted half a billion dollars (pdf) in other countries.

Africa is thirsty for World Cup goals

The Qatar World Cup didn’t start off amazingly for the five African teams that qualified for it. In the first matches, Morocco and Tunisia fought hard for goalless draws, while Senegal, Cameroon, and Ghana lost—despite the latter being the first African team to score a goal in Qatar. To reach the knockout round, the five will have to get better at shooting goals.



Quartz’s west Africa correspondent Alexander Onukwue explained in the latest Africa Weekly newsletter that, in a World Cup first, each participating African team is led by an indigenous coach, a welcome break from the habit of hiring foreign coaches. But after an average first round, the continent’s tacticians need to show that they can match their European and South American rivals.



Surprising discoveries

A trove of Aztec artifacts was found under Mexico City. Archaeologists said the discovery, which includes more than 165 starfish, offers more clues about the group’s rituals.

Further south in Peru, students rediscovered an ancient mural. The depiction of warriors surrounding a deity hasn’t been seen in a century.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved the world’s priciest drug. It costs $3.5 million a dose and treats a rare blood-clotting disease.

Scientists detected exactly when ketchup shifts from smoothly coming out of a bottle to splattering everywhere. Oxford researchers insist it’s an important finding.



Next time you need an exterminator, call these school kids in New Zealand instead. As part of a competition, children at a small school in the country’s south have caught more than 600 rats in 100 days.

