Huawei had a launch event but didn’t mention its new phone. The Mate 60 P ro has defeated US chip sanctions against China, and silence on the product left many baffled.

ChatGPT can now hear, see, and speak. In other words: It can transcribe spoken words, use a synthetic voice to respond, and process images, but the update is only for paying customers.

The European Central Bank’s high interest rates aren’t going anywhere. President Christine Lagarde is set on getting inflation back to 2%, but it will take awhile as pressure on prices remains strong.

The yen is at an 11-month low against the US dollar. Demand for the greenback went up after the US Federal Reserve said it’ll keep interest rates high, and the Bank of Japan’s decision to keep interest rates low didn’t help either.

One big number: 153 days

The Writers Guild of America West, which struck a tentative agreement yesterday with Hollywood studios after 146 days on the picket line, is now poised to break the record for the longest strike in its history. The current record of 153 days was set during the 1960 writers’ strike. Surpassing that marker is likely, as ratifying the new contract will take time. Both WGA boards, east and west, need to approve the deal, after which the 11,500 members of WGAW will need to vote on the contract.

How a poor Egyptian’s meat purchase ends up in the pocket of a US senator

New Jersey senator Bob Menendez allegedly ran interference in Washington on behalf of members of the Egyptian government and intelligence services, notably relating to weapons sales to the semi-autocratic regime led by president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. But one of the uglier charges is an influence scandal involving Menendez’s wife , Nadine, an Egyptian immigrant named Wael Hana, and meat. A lot of meat.

Egypt is a majority Muslim country that requires meat to be certified halal, that is, processed in accordance with specific Islamic dietary rules. Thanks to Menendez, one US-based company run by Hana achieved a monopoly for its certification services, and then promptly raised its prices sky-high.

$500 ↗️ $5,000: Price hike for certifying one container (27 metric tons) of beef in the US, even as US beef prices dropped

$23,000: Amount of Nadine’s mortgage shortfall covered by IS EG Halal

$30,000: Amount paid to Nadine’s front company by IS EG Halal

$3,600: Annual per capita income in Egypt

$0.73 per kilo ($0.33 per lb): Price increase of beef in Egypt, thanks to the monopoly

Tim Fernholz’s latest piece illustrates how influence-peddling in the US can abet the suffering of an already poor population struggling with food instability caused by the war in Ukraine.

Surprising discoveries

Technology is getting better at identifying where different sounds are coming from in a room and silencing them. We wish we could do the same at family gatherings.

Living without a brain doesn’t stop jellyfish from learning. The animals can pick up things from past mistakes and modify their behavior. Again, we wish this would happen at family gatherings.

A supercontinent expected to form in 250 million years could lead to mass extinction. Extreme heat would be the primary problem, as more volcanic activity would lead to more carbon dioxide in the air.



Queen’s Brian May helped out on the mission that got a sample from the asteroid Bennu. “We Will Rock You” just got very meta.



New York City is testing out subway robocops. The Knightscope K5 Autonomous Security Robot is almost as tall as mayor Eric Adams, but has a way more complicated name.

