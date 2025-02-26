Good morning, Quartz readers!

Nvidia could bounce back after the AI startup scare. Analysts believe the DeepSeek-triggered stock dip is just a temporary blip.

English Nvidia, Super Micro Computer, Home Depot, and more stocks to watch

Apple’s up next on the DEI frontline. Shareholders are taking a stand as the tech giant faces growing pressure over its diversity initiatives.

All aboard Bezos’ Blue Origin. The Amazon founder’s aerospace company has now sent 50 people to space, completing its 10th crewed mission aboard the New Shepard rocket.

Hims & Hers hit a snag with weight loss drugs, but other sweet opportunities linger. As the weight loss boom slims down, the telehealth firm is eyeing new drugs to fill the gap.

… Meanwhile, Eli Lilly is slashing Zepbound prices with its new single-dose vials. The pharma giant is adding two higher doses and further reducing the cost of the lower ones.

Walmart wants its retail crown back. The retail giant is making bold moves to outpace Amazon and win favor with President Donald Trump.

Will Trump shield restaurants from looming tariffs?

The restaurant industry is urging Trump to exempt food and beverage imports from upcoming tariffs, warning they could cost the sector billions.

A 25% tariff would raise menu prices and squeeze slim profit margins, according to the National Restaurant Association (NRA), which points to limited U.S. food production. The trade group emphasized imports from Canada and Mexico are essential. At the end of the day, consumers stand to carry the brunt of those costs.

How much will the tariffs cost the restaurant industry? Quartz’s Francisco Velasquez takes a closer look.

Traveling in Gold: The best Golden Visa Programs

Golden Visas are becoming a popular way for wealthy people to secure residency by investing in property or businesses.

Countries like Portugal, Spain, and the UAW, offer these programs, and demand is rising fast, especially from Americans. Some are using them to protect against global instability.

Which countries offer the best Golden Visa programs? Quartz’s Madeline Fitzgerald has the details.

