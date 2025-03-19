🌏 Google’s big buy

Good morning, Quartz readers!

Google just agreed to its biggest acquisition ever. The tech giant plans to pay $32 billion for the Israel-based cybersecurity startup Wiz.

The Chinese EV industry is having a moment. BYD, Xiaomi, Nio, and China’s other EV makers are leading a wave of innovation in the industry.

Hims & Hers stock got skinnier. The telehealth company’s stock dropped nearly 9% Tuesday amid looming regulatory shifts in the weight-loss drug industry.

And Royal Caribbean and other cruise stocks sank. Falling consumer confidence is hitting the travel industry, especially cruise lines.

Frontier Airlines took a shot at Southwest. Frontier Airlines launched a new promotion offering a free checked bag after Southwest cancelled its longtime perk.

Nvidia revealed new AI chips and more. CEO Jensen Huang shared several updates at the annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC).

Nvidia is getting into the car business

Nvidia and GM are partnering to develop self-driving cars, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced Tuesday at GTC.

GM will use Nvidia’s Drive AGX platform, a high-performance in-vehicle computer capable of 1,000 trillion operations per second. The platform includes hardware and software for autonomous driving and immersive in-cabin experiences.

GM plans to build its next-generation vehicles on Drive AGX, which Nvidia says will accelerate the rollout of safe autonomous cars at scale.

How has GM fared with self-driving cars in the past? Quartz’s Ece Yildirim has the details.

Companies that died after the dot-com bubble burst

The internet boom of the mid-1990s sparked a wave of investment as tech entrepreneurs tried to figure out how to profit from the “World Wide Web.” Fearful of missing out on a technological revolution, investors poured in capital, fueling both lasting success stories and speculative ventures with shaky business models.

Some companies thrived, while others floated on easy money, lacking a clear path to profitability. But 25 years ago this month, the bubble burst, triggering the dot-com crash of 2000.

Which companies died and which ones survived the dot-com bubble? Quartz’s Josh Fellman breaks this down.

