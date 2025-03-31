🌏 Starbucks wants to go fast

Good morning, Quartz readers!

Here’s what you need to know

Starbucks wants to slash wait times. The coffee giant is now aiming for 4-minute drive-thru orders and 12-minute mobile orders.

Tesla and Nvidia stocks tumbled on Friday. The rest of the Mag 7 also took a hit after new economic data hinted at potential stagflation.

Elon Musk defended the DOGE “revolution.” Musk and DOGE staffers stood by their mass layoffs in a half-hour interview on Fox News.

Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s drug is rejected by EU regulators. The health regulator rejected the drug citing risks of brain swelling, despite it already being approved in the U.S.

The FAA is making it harder to track private jets. The regulator said Friday that private aircraft owners and operators can now request to keep their registration information private.

Trump’s tariffs have Costco and Walmart on edge. Retail giants now have to rethink their strategies in the face of tariffs, supplier pressures, and skittish consumer loyalty.

Will AI lead a 2-day workweek?

Bill Gates suggested that AI might lead to a future where the workweek could be significantly reduced.

Speaking on the The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gates posed a hypothetical question: “What will jobs look like in the future? Should we work just two or three days a week?”

He added that AI has the potential to solve many global challenges, such as shortages of healthcare professionals and mental health experts. This would inevitably reshape the job market and ultimately transform the way we think about intelligence, he said.

However, this future is far from guaranteed. Tech productivity has, in some instances, actually made employees’ work days longer.

How else does Bill Gates believe AI will transform the world? Quartz’s Francisco Velasquez has the details.

AI War

The AI arms race is underway, with countries including the U.S. and China investing heavily in military AI to attempt to enhance decision-making and automate operations. But for all of its benefits, the new technology is also worrisome to some experts.

“We all probably suffer from automation bias, which is this idea that we are tempted to and often will accept the recommendation, for example, that a large language model spits out, or prediction that one of these systems is making, because we feel as though the system must have more information than we do,” legal scholar and former associate White House counsel Ashley Deeks told Quartz.

And while AI can speed up tasks such as target identification and strategic planning, it is also raising concerns due to its “black box” nature, which makes it hard to understand how decisions are made. This lack of transparency could create challenges for military officers, especially when AI conclusions conflict with human judgment.

What other countries are investing in military AI? Quartz’s Ece Yildirim breaks it down.

