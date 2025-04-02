🌏 Delta and the fast food race in the sky

Good morning, Quartz readers!

Here’s what you need to know

Delta and other airlines are bringing fast food to the sky. And now they’re racing to be the first to crack how to make fries work thousands of feet up in the air.

Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success

Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success

… Meanwhile, airline stocks are in for a bit of ‘pain.’ Airlines and analysts warn that the industry could face pressure from declining consumer and corporate confidence and tariff fears.

Advertisement

GM reported a strong first quarter of sales. But automakers are bracing for new tariffs hitting the industry this week.

Advertisement

Eli Lilly is cracking down on Zepbound copycats. The pharma giant just sued two compounding pharmacies for making off-brand versions of Zepbound.

Advertisement

OpenAI is now bigger than McDonalds. The maker of ChatGPT is valued at $300 billion, worth more than Chevron, PepsiCo, and Starbucks.

Intel is breaking up. CEO Lip-Bu Tan said the company is spinning-off some of its non-core businesses.

Advertisement

Chipotle’s seven-year avocado hunt

When Trump threatened tariffs on Mexican imports, the food industry braced for supply chain chaos — but not Chipotle.

Advertisement

The company spent seven years diversifying its avocado sources beyond Mexico, which supplies 90% of the U.S. market.

Today, about half of its avocados still come from Mexico, but it also sources from Colombia, Peru, Brazil, and Guatemala. And the rest of Central America is on its radar for future expansion.

Advertisement

How many pounds of avocados does Chipotle source annually? Quartz’s Francisco Velasquez has the details.

Trump is losing the world’s popularity contest

Goldman Sachs economists warn that President Donald Trump’s trade war and unpopular policies abroad are hurting American tourism and sparking boycotts, which could slow U.S. economic growth.

Advertisement

Based on past declines in U.S. favorability — like the Iraq War and Trump’s first term — economists estimate a 0.2% to 0.3% drag on GDP.

Meanwhile, Canada could benefit as consumers shift to its domestically-made products.

Advertisement

“Although small, this headwind provides an additional reason why U.S. GDP growth will likely underperform consensus expectations in 2025,” Joseph Briggs and Megan Peters wrote.

What industry will be hit the most and by how much? Quartz’s Josh Fellman breaks it down.

Advertisement

More from Quartz

💉 Here’s how much Ozempic and similar drugs have soared in popularity since 2018

Advertisement

🤑 Jerry Seinfeld, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Springsteen, and 7 other new billionaires

💍 Jeff Bezos is getting married in Venice. How will it compare with these 5 other extravagant weddings?

Advertisement

📦 Amazon’s delivery drones are back in the air

🤭 It’s April Fools’ Day. Here’s how major companies are having a laugh

🚗 9 of the most affordable cars right now — before Trump’s new tariffs hike prices

Advertisement

🧠 A Chinese brain chip company could soon surpass Elon Musk’s Neuralink

🤥 The 10 most dishonest states in America — according to Las Vegas defense lawyers

Advertisement

🌉 The 10 most prominent cities in the world

🏀 The 15 March Madness stars making the most money

🥳 Microsoft turns 50 this year. Here are 18 of its biggest moments

Did you know we have two premium weekend emails, too? One gives you analysis on the week’s news, and one provides the best reads from Quartz and elsewhere to get your week started right. Become a member or give a membership as a gift!

Advertisement

Our best wishes on a safe start to the day. Send any news, comments, airplane fries, or avocados to talk@qz.com. Today’s Daily Brief was brought to you by Bruce Gil and Kevin Ryan.