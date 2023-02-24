How the Russia-Ukraine war reshaped the global economy

A year on from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the war hasn’t ended and the devastating destruction has come to pass: more than 8,000 Ukrainian civilians dead, millions displaced, and an estimated $138 billion in damaged infrastructure.

But the world managed to avoid other disastrous forecasts such as a worldwide wheat shortage, a collapsed Russian economy, and a European winter of blackouts.

Tomorrow, the Weekend Brief will look at the predictions that did materialize, including skyrocketing commodity costs and India importing Russian crude oil at a steep discount.

