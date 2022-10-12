Menopause: The cost of company ignorance
THE MENOPAUSE PROBLEM
Over 50 million women in their 30-50's are navigating menopause, and the experience is stigmatized, lonely, and challenging at home and work. Yet, the same years often correspond with women taking on challenging projects or advancing into leadership.
Between productivity loss and healthcare costs, menopause’s global economic impact is estimated at over $150 billion annually.
BY THE DIGITS
55 million: Women over the age of 55 in the labor force by 2024
79%: Women describe working during menopause as challenging
1 in 5: Have considered leaving their job or retiring early due to a lack of support during their menopausal years
18%: Have not pursued a promotion because of menopause symptoms
40%: Women who report taking time off work due to perimenopause or menopause symptoms.
59%: Number that took time off but felt they needed to hide the reason for their time away
BILLION DOLLAR QUESTION
💰💰How can companies address the negative impacts of ignoring menopause?
Here’s what our experts have to say on the topic:
🤰🏽 Workplaces serious about normalizing pregnancy should also be normalizing menopause
🩺 Menopause at work: What companies can learn from a health expert’s own experience
🏥 Companies should address menopause as a medical issue, not just health awareness
🥳 Menopause at work: 2 doctors talk cool-down rooms, menopause parties, and age-related bias
QUOTABLE
“You wouldn’t dream of having a workplace where people weren’t entitled to certain things because they were pregnant, and it’s exactly the same for women with menopause. I firmly believe there should be legislation to make sure every workplace has a menopause policy, just like they have a maternity policy.”
DIG DEEPER
- How menopause friendly (pdf) is your company?
- Companies can take a menopause survey (pdf) to find out where they should focus
- Try it where you work: 10 days’ ‘time-out’ leave for menopausal employees
- Employees: How to talk to your manager about menopause (should you so choose)
- Explore your symptoms from brain fog to anxiety
- Leaders: How to talk about menopause (pdf) with employees
- How companies are engaging with menopause tools
LISTEN IN
Why is good feedback so hard to get? We need feedback to know how we’re doing at work, and also, well, because we’re human. But most managers are never trained on how to give it well.
🎧 Listen to this week’s episode of Work Reconsidered on:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher
YOU GOT THE MEMO
Send any news and comments (and your thoughts on the well established practice of ‘quiet firing’ getting attention these days) to aoakes@qz.com.
This week’s edition of The Memo was brought to you by :
😰 Our Quartz at Work editor, Anna Oakes, whose been menopausal for years and had to restrain herself during this week’s newsletter.
🎨 October’s artist-in-residence, Quartz’s own Alex Citrin-Safadi, who incorporated her young daughter’s orange scribbles into her piece.
Get the most out of Quartz by becoming a member.
More from The Memo from Quartz at Work
Popular stories
- NPM ERR!How one programmer broke the internet by deleting a tiny piece of codeQuartz • March 27, 2016
- WHAT DREAMS MAY COMEWhy everyone around the world is having the same nightmareQuartzy • October 31, 2018
- NO MATH REQUIREDBMI calculators aren’t accurate, but our body fat calculator isQuartz • June 10, 2017
- DIFFERENT STROKESHow do you draw a circle? We analyzed 100,000 drawings to show how culture shapes our instinctsQuartz • June 15, 2017
- PAINT BY NUMBERSThe best examples of DALL-E 2’s strange, beautiful AI artQuartz • June 10, 2022
- SPRING FORWARD FOREVER?What will change if the US adopts daylight saving time permanently?Quartz • March 17, 2022
- FREE MARKET IMMIGRATIONThis is how much it costs to be smuggled over the US borderQuartz • June 10, 2019
- DIPLOMATIC PLATE DECODERSpot a US-issued diplomatic license plate? Decode it here.Quartz • September 26, 2012