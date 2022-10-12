Menopause: The cost of company ignorance

This story was published on our The Memo from Quartz at Work newsletter, Practical advice for modern workers everywhere .











THE MENOPAUSE PROBLEM

Over 50 million women in their 30-50's are navigating menopause, and the experience is stigmatized, lonely, and challenging at home and work. Yet, the same years often correspond with women taking on challenging projects or advancing into leadership.

Between productivity loss and healthcare costs, menopause’s global economic impact is estimated at over $150 billion annually.



BY THE DIGITS

55 million: Women over the age of 55 in the labor force by 2024

79%: Women describe working during menopause as challenging

1 in 5: Have considered leaving their job or retiring early due to a lack of support during their menopausal years

18%: Have not pursued a promotion because of menopause symptoms

40%: Women who report taking time off work due to perimenopause or menopause symptoms.

59%: Number that took time off but felt they needed to hide the reason for their time away

BILLION DOLLAR QUESTION

💰💰How can companies address the negative impacts of ignoring menopause?

Here’s what our experts have to say on the topic:

🤰🏽 Workplaces serious about normalizing pregnancy should also be normalizing menopause

🩺 Menopause at work: What companies can learn from a health expert’s own experience

🏥 Companies should address menopause as a medical issue, not just health awareness

🥳 Menopause at work: 2 doctors talk cool-down rooms, menopause parties, and age-related bias

QUOTABLE

“You wouldn’t dream of having a workplace where people weren’t entitled to certain things because they were pregnant, and it’s exactly the same for women with menopause. I firmly believe there should be legislation to make sure every workplace has a menopause policy, just like they have a maternity policy.”

- Carolyn Harris, Labour MP

