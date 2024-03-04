The Memo: The tricky trade of trust

Hello, Memo readers!

Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, sent out his annual letter to the company’s more than 3 million shareholders on Feb. 24.



Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

The note is one business leaders and investors alike read each year to get into the mind of the Oracle of Omaha. Speaking about his sister, Bertie, one thing Buffett zeroed in on was Wall Street pundits.



Advertisement

“She [Bertie] is sensible — very sensible — instinctively knowing that pundits should always be ignored. After all, if she could reliably predict tomorrow’s winners, would she freely share her valuable insights and thereby increase competitive buying? That would be like finding gold and then handing a map to the neighbors showing its location.”



Advertisement

In other words: don’t trust ‘em.



That’s not all Buffett had to say. We pulled out three other key takeaways.

Quotable: Robots on the clock

“It performs the equivalent job of 700 full time agents. So while we are happy about the results for our customers, our employees who have developed it and our shareholders, it raises the topic of the implications it will have for society.” — Sebastian Siemiatkowski, the CEO of fintech firm Klarna, in a Feb. 27 X post talking about the work its AI technology can produce.

Advertisement

Klarna laid off 700 workers in 2022, but the company said that move wasn’t related to AI. Regardless, it sure does raise questions about the future of society — and work.

More from Quartz

🤑 The lawyers who quashed Elon Musk’s huge pay package want $6 billion

🍕 Papa Johns is saying goodbye to Shaq

💉 Oprah Winfrey is leaving Weight Watchers after she acknowledged using a weight loss drug

Advertisement

🏝️ Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is buying huge amounts of land in Hawaii

🐭 Disney is getting a few nepo-allies in its battle against activist investors

You got the Memo

Send questions, comments, Buffett wisdom, and buffet wisdom to talk@qz.com. This edition of The Memo was written by Morgan Haefner.

