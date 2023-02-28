🎧 Tree planting: Sowing complacency

Dear Obsession readers,

The Quartz Obsession podcast is back with a whole new season—nine episodes (released twice weekly) with a new host, Quartz senior reporter Annalisa Merelli. Join Nalis and many of the reporters and editors who bring you the emails you know and love, as they dive into how humankind is tackling some of its biggest problems.

Are these problems of our own making? Often! Do our solutions actually work? Let’s find out.

Because you’re a Weekly Obsession reader, we’ll send you a brief email about each newly published episode. But your regularly scheduled Obsessions will continue as always, and we’ve got some good stuff coming up!

First up: Tree planting

Planting trees certainly seems like a wholesome, tidy way to make up for carbon emission. Take a flight? Plant a tree. Emissions: canceled.

But reforestation has gone from a radical political movement to a convenient corporate gimmick to encourage conscience-free consumption in the age of climate change. T ree planting isn’t just pretty un helpful in offsetting carbon emissions—it might even be counterproductive.

Global editor Samanth Subramanian joins host Annalisa Merelli to find out if we just can’t see the forest for the trees.

🎧 Listen right now!

⬇️ Or download on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher

Fun fact

🌳 The first carbon offset purchase was made by a renewable energy company in the 1980s. The investment into an existing tree planting initiative was where the concept that a corporation could cancel out its emissions took root.

🎙 Subscribe to the Quartz Obsession wherever you get your podcasts!