🎧 Fusion power: Don't overreact

Greetings, Obsession readers!

Nuclear fusion has long been a futuristic power source in sci-fi: clean, non-radioactive, bountiful energy capable of exceed ing all of humanity’s needs. And a recent breakthrough has shown it’s surprisingly within reach. This promising new source of energy could power desalination and better carbon capture, and revolutionize our approach to consumption and climate change.

Advertisement

Join host Annalisa Merelli and guest Aurora Almendral on the latest episode of the Quartz Obsession podcast.

🎧 Listen right now!

⬇️ Or download on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher

Fun fusion fact

Nuclear fusion should not be confused with the unfortunately similarly named nuclear fission.

Advertisement

The latter, which involves breaking atoms apart, is responsible for the nuclear energy disasters of the past—think Chernobyl and Fukushima. The former, which involves bringing atoms together, will shut down before it spirals out of control. We haven’t quite figured out how to bring this type of power to the mainstream yet, but when we do, it’ll be, well, explosive. But in a good way.

Like what you hear? Have ideas for what you’d like to hear about in the future? Drop us a line.