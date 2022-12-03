Hi Quartz members,



In the 13th match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Swiss striker Breel Embolo gently held his hands up after scoring the winning goal against Cameroon. Stopping himself from celebrating was a sign of respect: He had just scored his first-ever World Cup goal against the country where he was born, and where his father still lives.

The World Cup arrived in a haze of immigration-related scandal. Qatar’s stadiums and infrastructure have all been constructed by migrants, most of them from poorer Asian countries. Around 400 of these workers died on site, a Qatar official admitted. It didn’t come as a surprise; many Middle Eastern countries are case studies in the seamy realities of migrant labor: poor compensation, dangerous working conditions, mistreatment of workers.



But there are many other migrant workers at the World Cup who reveal an alternative model for immigration and globalization. Like Embolo, they’re on the pitch, playing soccer.



Embolo is one of 136 soccer players at Qatar representing countries other than the ones in which they were born. Those 136 form 16% of all the squad players at the tournament—an astonishing one in six. The nations in the Middle East aside, not many other countries anywhere would be able to point to migrants forming 16% of the workforce. In Canada, for instance, recent immigrants make up 8% of the labor pool; in Japan, foreigners comprise just 2.5% of the working population.



Soccer, then, is a different kind of country—one with more cosmopolitanism, more mobility, and fewer obstacles for talent. Very different from the kind of labor market that hosts the workers in Qatar who built the Lusail Stadium, maintain its grass, and clean up after its games.

THE PASSPORT OF SOCCER



FIFA, global soccer’s governing body, revised its eligibility rules in 2020 to insist that players must have “a genuine link” with national teams they intend to play for. The basic criteria are: place of birth, naturalization by residence, or place of one grandparent’s birth. But the rules contain exceptions for complex cases like stateless people.

One of the rules’ aims is to stop “nationality shopping,” where soccer associations seek out players who have been overlooked in their home countries. An infamous example was Qatar’s attempt to woo three Brazilian players in 2005, allegedly with cash inducements of up to $1 million.



Foiled by FIFA, Qatar chose a different route to build its national team: scouting pre- and early teens from elsewhere and training them at the sprawling Aspire Academy in Doha. It is no surprise that Qatar’s squad at this World Cup has 10 foreign-born players from eight different countries.

IMMIGRANT SONG



FRANCOPHONIE



Morocco is the only squad in the tournament with more than half of its 26 players born in other countries. Senegal, Tunisia, and Cameroon also have a slew of foreign-born players. What gives?



Behind this, it turns out, is nothing less than the history of European imperialism.



These four countries have heavy French-born contingents in their squads. They’re all erstwhile French colonies. Their citizens speak French, and they have strong cultural and trade ties to France. Naturally, people from these countries migrate to France often, and go on to establish families there.



France and other European countries like Belgium and the Netherlands have well-structured soccer academies and clubs, of the kind often missing in Africa. The children of African migrants there pass through the system to become soccer players. But the competition at the very top is fierce. While some players of African descent like Bukayo Saka and Antonio Rüdiger have gone on to play for the European countries of their birth, many more become available to play for African teams even after representing their European homes at younger age grades.

African teams haven’t been shy to take advantage of this external reserve of talent. One notable move ahead of this World Cup was Ghana convincing 28-year-old Spanish-born player Iñaki Williams to turn out for the Black Stars, even as his much younger brother Nico was called up for Spain. (Ghana did something similar with two of the Boateng brothers in 2010.)

And so it is that 42% of Africa’s 130 players at Qatar were born outside the continent, mostly in France. Of the 59 French-born players in this World Cup, more than half represent African teams. At a time when Africa’s governments want to loosen colonial structures binding them to France—the CFA monetary system and military deployment, to name two—this import of soccer talent may not wane anytime soon.

ONE ⚽ THING

Behind every successful team—or unsuccessful one, for that matter—is a manager-coach. These gentlemen, too, are frequently imports, so we ran the numbers for them as well. Of the 32 teams, 13 have foreign-born coaches. At 40%, that is an even higher proportion of foreign-born talent than the 16% for the players.

One detail stands out. Of the four squads to include no foreign-born players at all—Brazil, Argentina, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia—two have foreign-born coaches. Saudi Arabia picked the French-born Hervé Renard to guide the team, and South Korea hired the Portuguese Paulo Bento. Both South Korea and Saudi Arabia are footballing nations on the rise. Brazil and Argentina, on the other hand, are historic soccer powerhouses; they have plenty of homegrown expertise to choose from. For better or for worse, their teams are wholly local, through and through.



