Sunday Reads: Musk, Trump, and the markets

English DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

5 things we especially liked on Quartz

Elon Musk is distracted. Tesla stock is cratering. Now some investors want a change. Musk’s role in President Donald Trump’s government has spurred protests, boycotts — and a rapidly falling share price. William Gavin dives into Tesla’s Musk problem.

Speaking of Musk, one of the biggest questions surrounding Musk and Trump’s partnership is whether it will last. One of the president’s former, short-lived advisers has a clue. Anthony Scaramucci served as Trump’s White House communications director for just 11 days during the president’s first term. He says Musk only has months before Trump “burns” him. William Gavin interviews The Mooch.

Economists are sounding the alarm over the threat of a recession in the U.S. as uncertainty reigns over tariffs and the job market begins to feel pressure from layoffs. So is a recession coming? Kevin Williams checks in with banks, analysts and economists.

Speaking of tariffs, market strategists say it’s Trump who has triggered the recent stock market sell-offs with his shifting tariff policies, which they say are bad news if they’re tactical and even worse if they’re long-term strategies. Josh Fellman has the view from market experts.

And speaking of markets, investors will need to have a sense of the cost of Trump’s tariffs before stocks find a bottom, Empower’s chief investment strategist said. Josh Fellman looks into what’s next.

One sneak peek

The weight loss drug shortage is over — and some patients are ‘panicking.’ Patients taking the affordable, off-brand versions of popular weight loss drugs made available during shortages are considering their next steps. Bruce Gil goes deeper. Visit qz.com on Monday morning for the future of everything.

What we’re watching this week

Monday: Nvidia’s GTC conference for developers begins. Happy St. Patrick’s Day.

Nvidia’s GTC conference for developers begins. Happy St. Patrick’s Day. Tuesday: The Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee kicks off a two-day meeting. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers keynote address at GTC.

The Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee kicks off a two-day meeting. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers keynote address at GTC. Wednesday : The FOMC is expected to release its regular statement at the conclusion of its meeting. Tencent and General Mills report earnings.

: The FOMC is expected to release its regular statement at the conclusion of its meeting. Tencent and General Mills report earnings. Thursday: FedEx, Micron Technology, and Nike report earnings. It’s the first day of Spring.

FedEx, Micron Technology, and Nike report earnings. It’s the first day of Spring. Friday: Carnival and Nio report earnings.

