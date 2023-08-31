Emeren Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $8.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The solar energy company posted revenue of $33.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $38.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Emeren Group said it expects revenue in the range of $27 million to $30 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SOL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SOL