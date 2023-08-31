Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!Shop
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Emeren Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $8.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.

Watch
Why Pfizer is still a top stock pick
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How to invest in a choppy September market
Tuesday 1:16PM
Opportunities in the energy sector and macro funds
August 22, 2023

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

Advertisement

The solar energy company posted revenue of $33.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $38.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Emeren Group said it expects revenue in the range of $27 million to $30 million.

Advertisement
Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SOL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SOL