Boeing's next CEO should be a 'hands-on' engineer, Emirates leader says

The president of Emirates Airline has more to say about how Boeing should be trying to run its business.

During an aside with journalists at the International Air Transport Association’s World Air Transport Summit, Tim Clark said that the manufacturer’s problems are “fixable and salvageable” — and gave the company some pointers on what to look for in a new chief executive officer, Reuters reports.

“You’ll only do that with very strong leadership who are fixated on doing the right thing,” he said, according to the outlet.

Separately, Clark told Bloomberg that Boeing will need a hands-on engineer and approximately five years to make its way back to its previous production levels. Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration said it will be at least a few months before it allows the company to start increasing build speeds. The FAA capped Boeing’s production capacity after a piece of fuselage fell off one of its 737 Max 9 planes mid-flight in January.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun has said he will step down from his position this year as part of the fallout from the incident, which is why Clark is in a position to be giving advice.

This is not even the first time this year that an Emirates executives has criticized Boeing. Last month, Emirates CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said that the planemaker needs to “get its act together” to rectify existing and ongoing delivery delays.