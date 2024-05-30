Airlines

Emirates will add turbulence detectors to its planes

The airline is joining the International Air Transport Association's Turbulence Aware Platform

By
Melvin Backman
Emirates, the Dubai-based luxury airline, said Thursday that it would soon be installing technology designed to detect severe turbulence on its planes. The announcement comes in the wake of a Singapore Airlines severe turbulence incident that left dozens of passengers injured and one dead.

Starbucks CEO tells employees to work harder after layoffs
Stagflation could hit the economy. Here's what it is and why it matters
Ozempic competitor in the works at Amgen reaches late-stage clinical trials
Ozempic competitor in the works at Amgen reaches late-stage clinical trials
The carrier will be joining the International Air Transport Association’s Turbulence Aware Platform and use a version that includes Ludo mPilot navigation software. Emirates has installed the gadgetry on 140 of its planes so far, and it says that it will also be doing so for every new plane that enters its fleet, be they manufactured by Boeing or Airbus.

Related Content

Airbus would be looking pretty bad right now if Boeing didn't look worse
The port strike could strand Boeing and Airbus parts

“Bringing these platforms together offers a wealth of data, combined with new technologies that make up-to-the-minute, highly accurate turbulence information and forecasts available for pilots, equipping them with the means to plot the best paths around affected areas for enhanced safety, efficient navigation, and optimisation of flight plans,” Emirates said in a statement.

An initial investigation into the Singapore Airlines incident found that an updraft destabilized the plane, and passengers were thrown about the cabin while the pilots and the plane’s autopilot sought to bring it back under control.