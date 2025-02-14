Enbridge Inc FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser 1 (EBBGF) reports earnings

In This Story EBBGF 0.00%

Enbridge Inc FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser 1 (EBBGF0.00% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing includes details on the company's operations, which are organized into four business segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission, Gas Distribution and Storage, and Renewable Power Generation.

The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of pipelines and terminals in Canada and the US, transporting various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons.

The Gas Transmission segment includes investments in natural gas pipelines and facilities in North America, with recent acquisitions expanding its footprint.

Gas Distribution and Storage operations serve residential, commercial, and industrial customers in several North American regions, with recent acquisitions of US gas utilities.

The Renewable Power Generation segment focuses on investments in wind and solar assets, with projects in North America and Europe.

Enbridge reported total operating revenues of $53.5 billion for 2024, with commodity sales contributing $27 billion.

The company completed several acquisitions in 2024, including US gas utilities, which are expected to diversify and complement its existing operations.

Enbridge's financing activities in 2024 included long-term debt issuances totaling US$5.7 billion and $1.8 billion, alongside equity issuances to support acquisitions.

The company maintains a focus on safety, operational reliability, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals, with ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability into its strategy.

Enbridge continues to face regulatory and legal challenges, including litigation related to its Line 5 pipeline and other environmental and operational matters.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Enbridge Inc FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser 1 annual 10-K report dated February 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.