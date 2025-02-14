Energy Transfer LP (ET) reports earnings

In This Story ET +0.68%

Energy Transfer LP (ET+0.68% ) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filing.

The filing outlines Energy Transfer's operations, which include natural gas midstream and transportation, crude oil and NGL transportation, and investments in Sunoco LP and USAC. The company operates primarily in the United States.

Energy Transfer reported significant achievements in 2024, including the acquisition of WTG Midstream and the formation of a joint venture with Sunoco LP named ET-S Permian.

The company's intrastate transportation and storage segment operates approximately 12,200 miles of pipelines and several storage facilities, primarily in Texas and Oklahoma.

Energy Transfer's interstate transportation and storage segment includes approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines and a liquefied natural gas import terminal in Louisiana.

The midstream segment consists of natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing, with operations in major U.S. producing basins.

The NGL and refined products transportation and services segment includes approximately 5,700 miles of NGL pipelines and significant storage and terminalling facilities.

Energy Transfer's crude oil segment operates approximately 17,950 miles of pipelines and includes the ET-S Permian joint venture.

Investment in Sunoco LP focuses on energy infrastructure and motor fuel distribution, while USAC provides compression services for natural gas and crude oil production.

The filing discusses various risks, including those related to market conditions, regulatory changes, and environmental compliance. Energy Transfer also addresses its strategies for growth and risk management.

Energy Transfer's financial statements and supplementary data are included in the filing, providing detailed insights into the company's financial performance and condition.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Energy Transfer LP annual 10-K report dated February 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.