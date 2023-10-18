Equifax: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Equifax Inc. (EFX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $162.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.31. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.76 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.33 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Equifax expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.72 to $1.82. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.68.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.21 billion.

Equifax expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.62 to $6.72 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.27 billion.

