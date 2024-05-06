Equinox just launched a $40,000 gym membership to slow down aging

In This Story CMCSA -0.39%

The upscale gym chain Equinox announced Monday that it is partnering with lab-test startup Function Health to launch one of the most expensive gym memberships in the world.



The new “Optimize by Equinox” personalized health program will include personal training, nutrition plans, sleep coaching, and 100 lab tests from Function Health, all for $40,000 a year. The partnership is part of a growing longevity industry that is trying to leverage the latest tech to combat aging.

“We are ushering in the next chapter of healthspan and longevity with the partnership between Equinox and Function Health,” said Julia Klim, vice president of strategic partnerships at Equinox, in a press release. “This partnership represents a new era in personalized, performance-driven health, integrating the highest standards in personal training with cutting-edge research and data across nutrition and regeneration.”

Function Health launched in 2023 with the aim of helping members “live 100 healthy years.” The company offers over 100 lab tests that examine heart, liver, kidney, and thyroid health as well as other issues like nutrients and stress.

“By combining Equinox’s expertise with Function Health’s 100+ lab test approach, we’re unlocking a level of health and fitness that surpasses even what top doctors and biohackers can access,” said Function Health co-founder and chief medical officer Mark Hyman in a statement.

As part of the partnership, Function Health’s tests will be used to develop a personalized health program for members. The membership includes three personal training sessions per week and two monthly sessions with a nutritionists, according to CNBC.

The program will first roll out at Equinox’s E Club locations in New York City and Highland Park, Texas later this month before its expanded to other locations.