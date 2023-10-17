Ericsson: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STOCKHOLM (AP) — STOCKHOLM (AP) — Ericsson (ERIC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.84 billion in its third quarter.

The Stockholm-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The telecommunications equipment provider posted revenue of $5.96 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.23 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ERIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ERIC