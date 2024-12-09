Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Markets

Ether, BNB, Tron, Uniswap, and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week

Bitcoin passing the $100,000 mark has generated optimism across the crypto market

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
Image for article titled Ether, BNB, Tron, Uniswap, and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week
Illustration: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Bitcoin has crossed the historic $100,000 mark and is now hovering near $99,000. This surge in the leading cryptocurrency has injected renewed optimism across the crypto market, signaling broader acceptance and growth in the sector. Let’s dive into other cryptocurrencies worth watching this week.

Ether (ETH)

Image for article titled Ether, BNB, Tron, Uniswap, and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week
Illustration: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has been on a steady upward trajectory for quite some time. A key driver of this growth is the influx of investments into spot Ether ETFs, which began on November 22 and have yet to see a single outflow.

The native token of the Ethereum blockchain is now poised to cross the $4,000 mark, signaling robust momentum in the market.

Currently, Ether is trading at $3,800, representing a jump of over 7% in a week.

BNB (BNB)

Image for article titled Ether, BNB, Tron, Uniswap, and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week
Illustration: junce (Getty Images)

BNB, formerly known as Binance Coin, is the native cryptocurrency of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume.

As the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, BNB has shown bullish momentum in recent days. This surge follows a post on X by Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao, widely known as “CZ,” hinting that altcoins—cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin—are poised to outperform.

Currently, BNB is trading at $730, reflecting a notable 13% increase.

Tron (TRX)

Image for article titled Ether, BNB, Tron, Uniswap, and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week
Illustration: Flavio Coelho (Getty Images)

Founded by cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun in 2017, the Tron (TRX) blockchain network aims to decentralize the internet. By hosting decentralized applications, also known as dApps, it intends to provide an alternative to the Ethereum blockchain network.

The cryptocurrency market is gaining momentum following Justin Sun’s $30 million investment in President-elect Donald Trump’s crypto project. Prior to this, Sun purchased a $6 million artwork featuring a banana duct-taped to a wall.

Currently, Tron is trading at $0.30, an over 45% growth in a week.

Sui (SUI)

Image for article titled Ether, BNB, Tron, Uniswap, and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week
Illustration: Flavio Coelho (Getty Images)

Sui (SUI), the native cryptocurrency of the SUI Layer-1 blockchain, is designed for high transaction speeds and seamless smart contract execution.

Recently, Phantom Wallet, one of the leading cryptocurrency wallets in the market, announced its plans to support the Sui blockchain network. This announcement provided an additional boost to Sui’s price, driving heightened investor interest.

Currently, Sui is trading at $4, marking an impressive weekly growth of over 23%.

Uniswap (UNI)

Image for article titled Ether, BNB, Tron, Uniswap, and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week
Illustration: Rick_Jo (Getty Images)

Uniswap (UNI), the native token of the decentralized crypto exchange Uniswap, has seen a notable increase over the past week. This surge can be largely attributed to increase in activity on Uniswap, highlighting how it has garnered attention from the investors.

Currently, Sui is trading at $17, marking an impressive weekly growth of over 22%.

 

