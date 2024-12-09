Ether, BNB, Tron, Uniswap, and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week

Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has been on a steady upward trajectory for quite some time. A key driver of this growth is the influx of investments into spot Ether ETFs, which began on November 22 and have yet to see a single outflow.

Advertisement

The native token of the Ethereum blockchain is now poised to cross the $4,000 mark, signaling robust momentum in the market.

Currently, Ether is trading at $3,800, representing a jump of over 7% in a week.