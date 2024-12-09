Ether, BNB, Tron, Uniswap, and more: Cryptocurrencies to watch this week

Bitcoin has crossed the historic $100,000 mark and is now hovering near $99,000. This surge in the leading cryptocurrency has injected renewed optimism across the crypto market, signaling broader acceptance and growth in the sector. Let’s dive into other cryptocurrencies worth watching this week.
Ether (ETH)
Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has been on a steady upward trajectory for quite some time. A key driver of this growth is the influx of investments into spot Ether ETFs, which began on November 22 and have yet to see a single outflow.
The native token of the Ethereum blockchain is now poised to cross the $4,000 mark, signaling robust momentum in the market.
Currently, Ether is trading at $3,800, representing a jump of over 7% in a week.
BNB (BNB)
BNB, formerly known as Binance Coin, is the native cryptocurrency of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume.
As the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, BNB has shown bullish momentum in recent days. This surge follows a post on X by Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao, widely known as “CZ,” hinting that altcoins—cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin—are poised to outperform.
Currently, BNB is trading at $730, reflecting a notable 13% increase.
Tron (TRX)
Founded by cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun in 2017, the Tron (TRX) blockchain network aims to decentralize the internet. By hosting decentralized applications, also known as dApps, it intends to provide an alternative to the Ethereum blockchain network.
The cryptocurrency market is gaining momentum following Justin Sun’s $30 million investment in President-elect Donald Trump’s crypto project. Prior to this, Sun purchased a $6 million artwork featuring a banana duct-taped to a wall.
Currently, Tron is trading at $0.30, an over 45% growth in a week.
Sui (SUI)
Sui (SUI), the native cryptocurrency of the SUI Layer-1 blockchain, is designed for high transaction speeds and seamless smart contract execution.
Recently, Phantom Wallet, one of the leading cryptocurrency wallets in the market, announced its plans to support the Sui blockchain network. This announcement provided an additional boost to Sui’s price, driving heightened investor interest.
Currently, Sui is trading at $4, marking an impressive weekly growth of over 23%.
Uniswap (UNI)
Uniswap (UNI), the native token of the decentralized crypto exchange Uniswap, has seen a notable increase over the past week. This surge can be largely attributed to increase in activity on Uniswap, highlighting how it has garnered attention from the investors.
