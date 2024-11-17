Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
The 3 fastest-charging electric cars, according to Edmunds — and the 3 slowest

Autos

Telsa didn't make the list at all, but some other popular EV models landed on both sides

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 3 fastest-charging electric cars, according to Edmunds — and the 3 slowest
Photo: Christopher Furlong (Getty Images)

It’s no secret that it takes longer to recharge an electric car than to fill up a gas tank.

But charge times in some popular models are improving significantly and offer a longer range than a gas tank can take you.

Edmunds and P3 tested popular EV models to see which ones charge the fastest and which charge the slowest.

It combined that data along with information on electric vehicle efficiency, including a car’s range, to see which models will ensure you spend as little time as possible recharging.

Check out which dominated the rankings and which struggled.

3rd Fastest: Porsche Taycan

3rd Fastest: Porsche Taycan

Image for article titled The 3 fastest-charging electric cars, according to Edmunds — and the 3 slowest
Photo: Porsche

The Porsche (VWAGY) Taycan was ranked the third-fastest-charging EV, recharging its battery at about 690 miles per hour.

2nd Fastest: Kia EV6

2nd Fastest: Kia EV6

Image for article titled The 3 fastest-charging electric cars, according to Edmunds — and the 3 slowest
Photo: Kia

The Kia (HYMTF) EV6 took second place, charging at 769 miles per hour. Edmunds said it is one of the most efficient vehicles it tested.

Fastest: Hyundai Ioniq 6

Fastest: Hyundai Ioniq 6

Image for article titled The 3 fastest-charging electric cars, according to Edmunds — and the 3 slowest
Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Ioniq 6 took first place with an 868 miles per hour charging time. Edmunds said it is also incredibly efficient.

3rd Slowest: Rivian R1S

3rd Slowest: Rivian R1S

Image for article titled The 3 fastest-charging electric cars, according to Edmunds — and the 3 slowest
Photo: Rivian

Rivian’s (RIVN) R1S charges at about 312 miles per hour, and isn’t particularly efficient, according to Edmunds, which ranked it as the third slowest vehicle it tested.

2nd Slowest: Ford Mustang Mach-E

2nd Slowest: Ford Mustang Mach-E

Image for article titled The 3 fastest-charging electric cars, according to Edmunds — and the 3 slowest
Photo: Ford

The Ford (F) Mustang Mach-E came in as the second slowest to charge, only gaining about 257 miles per hour, according to Edmunds.

Fastest: Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Fastest: Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Image for article titled The 3 fastest-charging electric cars, according to Edmunds — and the 3 slowest
Photo: GM

The discontinued Chevrolet (GM) Bolt EUV took home the unfortunate title of the slowest EV tested by Edmunds, charging at 172 miles per hour.

