Earnings Snapshots

Eventiko (EVTK) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 6, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
Eventiko (EVTK0.00%) Inc. has submitted its Form 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended January 31, 2025.

The filing reports that Eventiko Inc. has not generated any revenue during the quarter. Operating expenses for the three months ended January 31, 2025, were $4,129, compared to $4,729 for the same period in the previous year.

The company reported a net loss of $4,129 for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $4,729 in the same period of the previous year.

As of January 31, 2025, Eventiko's total current liabilities stood at $19,723, with no current assets reported.

The company has relied on related party loans to meet its cash requirements, with a loan of $19,723 from the sole director reported for the quarter.

Eventiko Inc. has an accumulated deficit of $76,618 as of January 31, 2025, up from $56,895 as of April 30, 2024.

The company acknowledges substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern and plans to seek additional investment capital to fund operations.

Eventiko Inc. does not have any off-balance sheet arrangements that are likely to affect its financial condition.

The filing includes a statement that the company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of January 31, 2025.

Eventiko Inc. has not adopted any stock option plans and has not granted any stock options to date.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Eventiko quarterly 10-Q report dated March 6, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.