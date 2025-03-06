Eventiko (EVTK) reports earnings

In This Story EVTK 0.00%

Eventiko (EVTK0.00% ) Inc. has submitted its Form 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended January 31, 2025.

Ozempic competitor in the works at Amgen reaches late-stage clinical trials CC Share Subtitles Off

English Ozempic competitor in the works at Amgen reaches late-stage clinical trials

The filing reports that Eventiko Inc. has not generated any revenue during the quarter. Operating expenses for the three months ended January 31, 2025, were $4,129, compared to $4,729 for the same period in the previous year.

Ozempic competitor in the works at Amgen reaches late-stage clinical trials CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Ozempic competitor in the works at Amgen reaches late-stage clinical trials

The company reported a net loss of $4,129 for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $4,729 in the same period of the previous year.

Advertisement

As of January 31, 2025, Eventiko's total current liabilities stood at $19,723, with no current assets reported.

Advertisement

The company has relied on related party loans to meet its cash requirements, with a loan of $19,723 from the sole director reported for the quarter.

Advertisement

Eventiko Inc. has an accumulated deficit of $76,618 as of January 31, 2025, up from $56,895 as of April 30, 2024.

The company acknowledges substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern and plans to seek additional investment capital to fund operations.

Advertisement

Eventiko Inc. does not have any off-balance sheet arrangements that are likely to affect its financial condition.

The filing includes a statement that the company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of January 31, 2025.

Advertisement

Eventiko Inc. has not adopted any stock option plans and has not granted any stock options to date.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Eventiko quarterly 10-Q report dated March 6, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.