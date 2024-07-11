AI is not in its 'exponential growth phase' yet, Amazon exec says

In This Story AMZN -1.08%

While the latest wave of artificial intelligence seems to be in everything from the workplace to our personal devices, we're not yet at the "exponential growth phase" of its usage, an Amazon Web Services executive told Quartz.

Matt Wood, vice president of AI products at AWS, said in an interview with Quartz at the company’s annual cloud summit that generative AI adoption will move faster before it slows down, but he doesn’t think it’s reached high growth yet.

“Technology follows an S-curve over time,” Wood said. “You never know where you’re at on the S-curve until you’re looking backwards.”

While most people “probably predict” generative AI is “somewhere in the middle of that S-curve, in that high-gradient growth part,” Wood said he thinks “we’re still in the bottom left-hand corner. I don’t think we’ve hit that hockey stick inflection point yet.”

When generative AI usage does reach its exponential growth phase, Wood said he thinks “it’ll start to feel very normal, very, very quickly,” because the technology will already be part of every application and device we use. Wood said he predicts generative AI will be “the new normal” as a prerequisite of its exponential growth.

To address the growing energy demands from generative AI usage, Wood said AWS is investing in building its own chips for data centers to be power-efficient. The company is on the second generation of both its Trainium chip used to train foundation models and its Inferentia accelerator, which is used for inferencing, or the process after training when AI models make predictions from new data. Both chips have improved power utilization by 50% generation-over-generation, Wood said. Anthropic, which Amazon invested $4 billion into, and other AI companies AWS works with are moving workloads to the company’s chips, he added.

In his annual letter to shareholders in April, Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy said the company is “optimistic” much of the generative AI transformation “will be built on top of AWS.” Amazon doesn’t see itself as the primary developer using its AI technology, Jassy said, adding that “the vast majority” will be built by other companies.