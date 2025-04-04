FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) reports earnings

In This Story FDS -2.77%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS-2.77% ) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended February 28, 2025.

The filing reports revenues of $570.7 million for the quarter, an increase of 4.5% from the same period the previous year. This growth was driven by a 4.0% increase in organic revenues and a 0.7% increase from acquisition-related revenues, partially offset by a 0.2% decrease due to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Operating income for the quarter was $185.5 million, up 2.0% from the previous year. The operating margin decreased to 32.5% from 33.3%, primarily due to higher professional fees and computer-related expenses.

Net income for the quarter was $144.9 million, an increase of 2.8% from the previous year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose to $3.76, up 3.0% from the prior year.

FactSet's annual subscription value (ASV) increased to $2,306.1 million, with organic ASV growing by 4.1% to $2,276.2 million. The Americas segment contributed 65% of total ASV, followed by EMEA at 25% and Asia Pacific at 10%.

During the quarter, FactSet completed the acquisition of Liquid Holdings, LLC (LiquidityBook) for $243.8 million and Platform Group Limited (Irwin) for $120.2 million, both net of cash acquired.

The company returned $104.0 million to stockholders through share repurchases and dividends during the quarter. As of February 28, 2025, $186.9 million remained authorized for share repurchases.

FactSet reported a cash balance of $278.5 million as of February 28, 2025, with net cash provided by operating activities totaling $260.3 million for the six months ended February 28, 2025.

The company identified a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting related to IT general controls, which it is actively working to remediate.

FactSet continues to focus on expanding its data offerings, embedding deeper into client workflows, and innovating with artificial intelligence to drive future growth.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the FactSet Research Systems Inc. quarterly 10-Q report dated April 4, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.