Fake weight loss drugs, and Novo Nordisk's CEO will face Bernie Sanders: Pharma news roundup

The World Health Organization issued a warning regarding fake batches of Ozempic in Europe and the U.S. the same day Eli Lilly filed lawsuits against companies selling counterfeit versions of its weight loss drug Zepbound. Gilead’s HIV prevention injection was found to work with 100% efficacy in a clinical trial. Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen has agreed to voluntarily testify in September before the Senate’s health committee.

Check out those stories and more pharmaceutical news highlights from this week.